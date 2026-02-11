Community Cookbook: A riddle and a kiss for Valentine’s Day

By Dick Sellers For The Spokesman-Review

Riddle me this: What do you get when you mix the Jolly Green Giant with a Hershey’s chocolate cow on Valentine’s Day? Why, a giant chocolate kiss, of course. We offer a recipe for such kisses, just in time for that special day. And fret not, giants and chocolate cows aren’t needed to make them.

The current Guinness World Record for the largest chocolate kiss was achieved in 2007 to celebrate Hershey’s 100th year. It weighed in at a mere 30,540 pounds. That’s one big kiss! Hershey’s largest chocolate kiss for sale weighs 7 ounces. Today’s giant chocolate kiss is slightly smaller than the current record holder but contains more chocolate than Hershey’s flagship 7-ouncer.

Valentine Omelets is a romantic choice for a home-cooked dinner or breakfast. The variety of ingredients that can fill and top omelets is mind-boggling. Perhaps best of all, omelets are easy to make. If the omelet isn’t scorched, scrambled, or irreparably stuck to the skillet, it will likely appear impressive and taste great. This recipe provides directions for using whole eggs or egg substitute.

Need an elegant and delicious side dish to accompany the omelets? Broiled Tomatoes Parmesan can fill the bill. Also easy to prepare, these tomatoes will add a garden freshness and a pleasant visual presence. Use large or Roma tomatoes. Top thin, toasted bread slices, liberally coated with olive oil and seasonings, with the toasted Roma tomato slices for a delicious Italian appetizer called crostini.

A great meal should include great bread. Toasted Ciabatta Bread with Garlic Spread sounds almost gourmet-ish. Ciabatta bread is excellent, with its flavor, crust, and porous texture. Many superb breads can do equally well; choose one that you like. Slice the bread horizontally, vertically, or diagonally; thick or thin. Toast it on one side or on both sides. The garlic spread is an unusual mix of three parts olive oil to one part butter or margarine, seasoned with several dried herbs and spices.

If you’re inclined to prepare a special meal at home on Valentine’s Day, these recipes provide some tasty and romantic options that won’t break the bank or the clock.

Valentine Omelets

These omelets can nourish the heart in several ways. Directions include making the omelets with whole eggs, as well as with egg substitute. The filling ingredients are limited only by one’s imagination. I like to serve these omelets buffet-style with several filling options so that each person can assemble their own omelet with the ingredients they prefer.

6 large whole eggs or 16 ounces egg substitute

3 tablespoons milk or water

¾ teaspoon salt (½ teaspoon for egg substitute)

¼ teaspoon black pepper

Minced fresh or dried herbs and spices (optional)

4 teaspoons butter or margarine, divided

Shredded cheddar or Swiss cheese

Topping ideas: onion, green onion, bacon, imitation crab, bell pepper, green chilies, chicken, sea scallops, cabbage, jalapeño pepper, ham sauce or gravy, mushrooms, spinach, leaves, salmon, salsa, asparagus, chives, smoked salmon, bean sprouts, sausage or crab

Prepare the desired filling ingredients; slice, mince, or chop to sizes appropriate for omelets. Cook the ingredients that need cooking. Place on a serving platter as they finish and keep warm in a 200 -degree oven. Each omelet will take about 1½ cup of filling. See the notes below for lighter, puffier omelets. Otherwise, beat the eggs or egg substitute, milk or water, salt (½ teaspoon for egg substitute), black pepper and any herbs or spices in a medium bowl with a fork. Divide the mixture between two small bowls. Heat a 9-inch nonstick skillet with sloping sides over high-medium heat. Add half of the butter or margarine. When melted, tilt the skillet to coat the bottom. Pour the contents of one bowl into the skillet and tilt it to cover the bottom. When the eggs begin to set, reduce the heat to low-medium. As the eggs set, gently lift the edges with a spatula and tilt the skillet to allow the uncooked portion to flow underneath. If air bubbles develop, lightly press them down with the tip of the spatula. When the eggs are almost set, top with cheese. Continue cooking until the eggs set, but the top still looks slightly moist. Loosen the shell with a spatula and carefully slide it onto a warm plate. Each person can then place the selected filling ingredients on half of the shell and fold the other half over the filling with a spatula. Alternatively, top half of the shell with the filling ingredients while still in the pan (it takes less filling for this), then fold the uncovered half over the filling and slide the omelet onto a warm plate. Repeat with the remaining ingredients.

Notes: For lighter, puffier omelets, whisk the separated whites or egg substitute until their volume increases by half. Beat the yolks, liquid, salt, black pepper, herbs and spices in a medium bowl with a fork, then stir in the whites or combine the egg substitute, liquid, salt, black pepper, herbs and spices. Top the omelets with some of the filling ingredients and a little sauce or gravy, if preferred.

Yield: Two heart-warming omelets

Broiled Tomatoes Parmesan

Here’s a delicious and visually impressive vegetable dish that doubles as an appetizer. You can toss these together in no time at all. The tomato slices pair well with almost everything.

⅓ cup finely shredded Parmesan cheese

2½ tablespoons dried breadcrumbs

2 large or 3 large Roma tomatoes, sliced ⅜-inch thick

Extra-virgin olive oil

Salt

Black pepper

Garlic powder

Fresh or dried minced basil or oregano

Fresh or dried minced flat-leaf parsley (optional)

Make the topping (½ cup) by combining the breadcrumbs and cheese in a small bowl. Place a cooling rack on a shallow baking pan with aluminum foil underneath. Arrange the tomato slices in a single layer on the cooling rack. Place on a rack in the middle-high position of an oven. The tomatoes should be about 6 inches below the broiling element. Broil for 4 minutes (don’t preheat the broiler). Remove from the oven and generously add the remaining ingredients. Brush olive oil over the tops of the slices. Season with salt, black pepper, and garlic powder. Sprinkle with basil or oregano, and the optional parsley. Tightly pack the cheese/crumb mixture on top of each slice. Return to the oven and broil until the breadcrumbs are golden brown, about 1 minute. Remove from the oven and serve warm.

Notes: For an appetizer called crostini, use broiled 1/4-inch sliced Roma tomatoes. Top lightly toasted thin, diagonally sliced baguette bread with olive oil and fresh or dried minced herbs, then top the bread with the tomato slices.

Yield: 10 to 12 slices

Toasted Ciabatta Bread with Garlic Spread

Ciabatta, not to be confused with Chewbacca, the well-known space alien who does not like to be slathered with garlic spread and chewed on, is a crusty bread from the Italian region of Veneto. It’s a trendy bread these days. The garlic spread consists mostly of olive oil rather than the usual butter, making it lighter and healthier. This seasoned, toasted bread can be a popular addition to many dinners; it also makes a flavorful snack. Quickly prepare this simple version in an oven, toaster oven or air fryer.

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon butter or margarine

¾ teaspoon garlic powder

¼ teaspoon onion powder

¼ teaspoon dried oregano

⅛ teaspoon black pepper (fresh coarsely ground is best)

⅛ teaspoon salt

1 loaf ciabatta bread

Combine the first seven ingredients (through salt) in a small microwavable bowl (a 10-ounce glass custard cup is perfect) to create enough garlic spread for about four sandwich-sized slices of bread. Cover with a paper towel and microwave at 30% power until the butter or margarine just melts. Refrigerate the spread until chilled to a paste, then stir well and keep refrigerated until ready to use. Slice serving pieces from the loaf horizontally, vertically, or diagonally; thick or thin. Toast the bread 6 inches under a broiling element (no need to preheat). If the crust is on the slice sides, toast the tops and bottoms; if on the bottom, toast just the tops. Liberally slather the garlic spread over the tops while the bread is still hot; the thicker the bread, the more the spread. Apply the spread to the tops before toasting, if preferred (watch closely so the slices don’t burn).

Notes: Red pepper flakes are an option.

Yield: Quantity will vary

Giant Chocolate Kiss

Chocolate kisses make excellent gifts, especially for mothers, significant others, and kids; though, not so much for our dog and cat friends. They’re easy to make, a simple melt-and-pour, and totally indulgent. This recipe will make almost any size of kiss you have a mind to, limited only by the size of the mold and the amount of chocolate on hand.

Your choice of milk, semisweet, dark chocolate (chips, bars, or wafers) or almond bark

Molds for small kisses can be found in many larger stores. Molds for large kisses are available on the internet. For large chocolate kisses, a plastic kiss-shaped funnel, such as I was lucky enough to find, is perfect, although I haven’t seen them in the stores since. Plastic kitchen funnels and the capped ends of plastic beverage bottles make the most convenient molds. Prepare a funnel mold by plugging the spout end with a cork or an aluminum foil cap secured with a rubber band. Set the funnel in an empty can so that it stands upright. Break the chocolate into large chunks, if needed, and place in a glass measuring cup. Heat in a microwave oven on high power until melted and hot, stirring as needed (be careful not to overheat). Pour the chocolate into the mold. To make a hollow kiss, pour less chocolate and insert a small drinking cup or similar object into the center to raise the chocolate level. Remove the insert when the chocolate cools. When cooled, remove the cork or foil. Push the kiss out of the funnel with a wooden dowel or other blunt-ended object. Wrap the kiss in decorative foil, if preferred.

Notes: Almonds or other nuts are tasty options. Melt the chocolate in a double boiler, if preferred. Use a knife or scissors to make a mold by cutting off the cap end of an empty beverage bottle 3-4 inches above the cap.

Yield: One chocolate kiss

Contact Dick Sellers at dickskitchencorner@outlook.com.