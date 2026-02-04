Gently sweet and pretty in pink, this panna cotta spreads the love

By Ellie Krieger Washington Post

I could feel the love filling the kitchen when I served these panna cotta cups to my husband and daughter. Each looked at me with appreciation and delight, nodding and uttering murmurs of joy as they relished each spoonful. A warm satisfaction washed over me as I relished their enjoyment.

That reciprocal warm-fuzzy feeling is one of the things I love the most about cooking for others, and this dessert brings an extra dose of that fulfillment.

The finished dessert is stunning to look at, blush-pink from the raspberry jam that gives it subtle sweetness and fragrant with floral cardamom, both of which imbue the dessert with allure and sensuousness. The resulting panna cotta is creamy yet light, because it’s made with milk and yogurt rather than heavy cream. (I suppose that technically makes it a latte cotta.)

The cups are simple to make: Just sprinkle gelatin over a saucepan of milk, then warm it to dissolve the former, before whisking in jam and cardamom. Once the milk mixture cools a bit, add a little yogurt, then divide the mixture into individual portions and refrigerate them until set.

Served right in the ramekins - like an elegant pudding cup - and topped with juicy, gemlike pomegranate seeds and chocolate shavings, it’s a healthier dessert that’s ideal for Valentine’s Day or anytime you want to feel the love.

Raspberry Yogurt Panna Cotta With Pomegranate and Chocolate

These pale pink cups of cardamom-scented panna cotta are showered with pomegranate seeds and chocolate shavings. Made with milk and yogurt rather than cream, they have a lovely, light texture.

2 cups whole milk

1 packet (2 teaspoons) unflavored powdered gelatin

⅓ cup seedless raspberry jam

¼ teaspoon ground cardamom

⅛ teaspoon fine salt

⅓ cup plain whole-milk Greek yogurt

½ cup pomegranate seeds

2 tablespoons finely shaved dark chocolate (shaved with a vegetable peeler)

To a medium (3- to-4-quart) saucepan, add the milk, then sprinkle the gelatin over and let stand, without stirring, so the gelatin softens and hydrates, about five minutes.

Set the saucepan over medium heat and cook, stirring frequently, until the milk is hot but not boiling and the steam starts to rise off its surface, and the gelatin dissolves. Whisk in the jam until dissolved, then remove from the heat. Stir in the cardamom and salt, and set aside for about 15 minutes to cool.

In a medium bowl, whisk together the yogurt with 3 tablespoons of the milk mixture until smooth. Add the yogurt mixture to the saucepan and whisk until incorporated.

Divide the mixture evenly among six 6-ounce (180-milliliter) ramekins, filling each about two-thirds of the way. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate until set, at least 4 hours, until needed.

When ready to serve, top with the pomegranate seeds and chocolate shavings.

Yields: Six servings

Total time: 30 mins, plus four hours chilling time

Make ahead: The panna cotta need to be prepared and refrigerated for at least four hours before serving.

Storage: Refrigerate, covered, for up to three days.

Substitutions: Seedless raspberry jam for other seedless jam of your choice. Ground cardamom for orange blossom water or rose water. Whole milk and full-fat yogurt for reduced-fat milk and low-fat yogurt. (Do not use fat-free milk and yogurt.) Dark chocolate for milk or white chocolate.

From cookbook author and registered dietitian nutritionist Ellie Krieger.