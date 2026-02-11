Kraft Heinz pauses split, new CEO says problems are ‘fixable’

By Juveria Tabassum and Abigail Summerville Reuters

Kraft Heinz has halted efforts to split the company, in a surprise move that new CEO Steve Cahillane said was necessary due to deteriorating conditions in the food industry, though he called the challenges “fixable and within our control.”

The packaged-foods maker announced plans to split into two in September – one focused on groceries and the other on sauces and spreads – after failing to achieve the kind of growth expected when the company was formed a decade ago under a merger orchestrated by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway and 3G Capital.

Kraft Heinz has since lost out to rivals, with Cahillane saying a recent spate of price hikes alienated consumers who were already straying from its brands in favor of healthier alternatives at a lower cost.

“We busted through four or five levels of price points in a very accelerated fashion and the consumer was left very disappointed in that,” Cahillane said on a post-earnings call.

Shares were little changed on Wednesday after earlier falling about 5%.

“Faced with the choice of continuing the separation and all the work that’s required there or shifting all resources against growing the business and the early opportunities that I saw, it became very compelling that we ought to pause the separation,” Cahillane told Reuters in an interview.

While he did not rule out the possibility of a split in the future, Cahillane said there was no end date for the pause, which is expected to save the company $300 million in costs in 2026.

Kraft Heinz had expected to close the spinoff at the end of 2026 and brought on industry veteran and former Kellogg boss Cahillane in January to guide it through the split.

“The company’s decision to table/postpone separation plans and instead accelerate reinvestment reveals deeper problems than previously acknowledged by the company,” said Steve Powers, analyst at Deutsche Bank.

Rare reversal for corporate splits

Kraft Heinz is among the few companies to reverse a major breakup, as only about one in 10 corporate spinoffs are canceled on average, according to a 2022 report by KPMG.

In January, Kraft Heinz’s shares tumbled after it disclosed that Berkshire Hathaway may sell its 27.5% stake in the company and exit a more than decade-old investment that did not work out for Buffett.

Buffett told CNBC at the time of the announcement of the split that he and Greg Abel, then a Berkshire vice chairman and now its chief executive, disapproved of the split.

“We support CEO Steve Cahillane and the Kraft Heinz Board of Directors’ decision, under Steve’s new leadership, to pause work on the company’s previously planned separation,” Berkshire Hathaway’s CEO Greg Abel said in a statement on Wednesday.

“As a result, management can commit to strengthening Kraft Heinz’s ability to compete and serve customers.”

Next steps to profitable growth

Cahillane also outlined his strategy to restore the company to profitable growth.

He said Kraft Heinz would focus on marketing and research with a $600 million investment to drive recovery in its U.S. business, where market conditions have worsened since the decision to split last summer.

Kraft Heinz, like other packaged foods companies, has been struggling with weak demand for its pricier condiments and pantry staples as consumers look for cheaper options, but has also lost out to rivals due to a lack of innovation.

On Wednesday, Kraft Heinz reported fourth-quarter results that fell short of estimates and forecast 2026 earnings below expectations.

“To turn this around, we are increasing investments in R&D by approximately 20% in 2026 compared to 2025,” Cahillane said, adding that the product innovation would also circle nutrition and value.

He also acknowledged that Kraft Heinz has not provided consumers additional benefits for the higher price tag.

“There’s terrific brands here. And they’ve been underinvested in for quite some period of time. And separations are always best done when the business is healthy, when it’s stable and when it’s growing,” Cahillane told Reuters.

While the company has tried to rebrand its salad dressings and sauces with cleaner ingredients, analysts believe Kraft Heinz was slow to catch up with peers adapting to the growing demand for healthier meals as the use of appetite-suppressing GLP-1 drugs sped up.

Snacks giant PepsiCo last week said it had cut prices on key snacks such as Lay’s and Doritos in the U.S. after consumer backlash against higher prices.