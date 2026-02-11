NE1B and SE1B girls and boys basketball tournament updates | Prep roundup

From staff reports

Roundup of Wednesday’s 1B girls and boys basketball.

Girls

Northeast 1B (Deer Park HS)

Republic 37, Inchelium 30: Ember Berndt scored 18 points, Alison Koch-Booher added 14 and the Tigers (20-3) defeated the Hornets (12-8) in a Northeast 1B third-place bracket game. Marianna Agapith led Inchelium with nine points.

Wellpinit 43, Selkirk 35: Wellpinit (10-11) defeated the Rangers (14-9) in a Northeast 1B third-place bracket game.

Republic faces Wellpinit for NE1B third place and Inchelium will play Selkirk for fifth place at Deer Park HS on Saturday.

Southeast 1B (Dayton HS)

Oakesdale 46, Pomeroy 22: The Nighthawks (18-3) defeated the Pirates (15-6) in a Southeast 1B third-place bracket game.

Liberty Christian 51, Tekoa-Rosalia 32: The Patriots (15-6) defeated the Timberwolves (10-11) in a Southeast 1B third-place bracket game.

Oakesdale faces Liberty Christian for SE1B third place and Pomeroy will play Tekoa-Rosalia for fifth place at Dayton HS on Friday.

Boys

Northeast 1B (Deer Park HS)

Inchelium 45, Selkirk 38: The Hornets (18-5) defeated the Rangers (9-12) in a Northeast 1B third-place bracket game.

Northport 72, Chesterton Academy 57: The Mustangs (18-5) defeated the Knights (10-10) in a Northeast 1B third-place bracket game.

Inchelium faces Northport for NE1B third place and Selkirk will play Chesterton Academy for fifth place at Deer Park HS on Saturday.

Southeast 1B (Dayton HS)

Touchet 64, Sunnyside Christian 63: The Redhawks (13-8) narrowly defeated the Knights (17-7) in a Southeast 1B third-place bracket game.

Touchet faces the winner of Dayton and Garfield-Palouse for SE1B third place and loser will play Sunnyside Christian for fifth place at Dayton HS on Friday.