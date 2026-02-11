This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

By Nichole June Maher, Natasha Hill and Alex Galeana

At Inatai Foundation, the Children’s Campaign Fund Action, and in the Washington Legislature, we hear the same message from the communities we serve and represent again and again: Child care is essential for the long-term health and well-being of our children and our state. Too often, working families juggle long shifts and seasonal work, while crisscrossing town with few child care options and without the flexibility of time.

So, it comes as no surprise that child care programs funded through the state are a service critical for survival, allowing these families to work and for their children to thrive in a nurturing environment.

A proposal from Gov. Bob Ferguson would upend Washington’s child care system by capping the Working Connections Child Care program and reducing provider reimbursement rates as part of a massive $322 million reduction in child care and early learning. If lawmakers adopt this plan, more than 16,000 families statewide with the lowest incomes will lose access to child care .

This proposal lands on a system already struggling with $1 billion in child care and early learning reductions in the current budget. These cuts will also have a steep economic impact, as a lack of affordable, quality child care costs Washington’s economy $6.9 billion annually through lost family income, absenteeism and turnover.

That’s why we are raising the alarm about proposals to slash child care and early learning.

The governor’s proposal is not temporary. It permanently transfers costs directly to the most vulnerable families and communities in Washington. Children under 5 are among the poorest and most racially diverse demographic in the state, yet their families have little opportunity to shape early child care policies in the state. They don’t have well-paid lobbyists, they don’t make large political donations; and by most measures, they have the least access to influence or power unlike many other special-interest groups who are not having their budgets slashed.

For communities of color and for places in the state that have seen little investment – central and Eastern Washington, the Olympic Peninsula, Southwest Washington – our government’s decisions hit hardest. These regions already operate with fewer licensed child care providers and fewer alternatives when care falls through. A cap on Working Connections Child Care does not mean the need for care would go away – in fact, it will worsen the impact of unaffordability in our state. Without support, child care costs become prohibitive, often exceeding the monthly costs for rent or a mortgage. When this happens, children lose the consistency that helps them thrive and parents are forced to leave jobs.

There is no version of this policy where families simply adjust.

Washington has followed this short-sighted path before. During the Great Recession, lawmakers used caps and waiting lists to close budget gaps. Those decisions pushed families out of child care, reduced workforce participation, and drained local economies as household income and spending declined.

These choices also follow a familiar pattern regarding distribution of resources both within and outside of the child care context. State funding decisions repeatedly concentrate harm in communities of color, rural areas and small and mid-size towns outside of Washington’s urban centers. The damage from these decisions compounds over time, particularly in regions with fewer economic buffers.

That is why we urge a different approach this year, where lawmakers take into account how their decisions today will advance equity and racial justice and the well-being of families today and for future generations.

Today, our budget writers face difficult decisions – many of Washington’s challenges grow out of outdated, broken and inequitable systems. Still, decision-makers choose the outcomes. This budget will show whose needs lawmakers prioritize and what kind of future they are willing to fight for.

Child care is essential infrastructure that should never be treated like a discretionary line item. The Legislature must reject these additional cuts and avoid balancing our budget on the backs of children, families and communities with the least access to power.

Nichole June Maher, of Kitsap County, is the president and CEO of Inatai Foundation, a Washington-based philanthropy whose mission is to transform the balance of power to ensure equity and racial justice across Washington and beyond. State Rep. Natasha Hill, of Spokane, represents Washington’s 3rd Legislative District. Alex Galeana, of Seattle, is the executive director of the Children’s Campaign Fund Action, which advocates for policies that help children and families thrive.