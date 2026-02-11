Steven Hatting: Olympia wants another raise, but the performance just isn’t there

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

By Steven Hatting

After the historic tax increase in 2025 – the largest in state history – Washington families are being told once again that Olympia needs more money. The latest push includes calls for a state income tax and other new taxes, framed as necessary to fund public services and protect our future. Before lawmakers give state government another multibillion-dollar budget bump, taxpayers should ask a basic question: Have the politicians who created this mess earned more of our money?

In any workplace, raises are based on performance. Results matter. Accountability matters. Yet in our state government, spending continues to rise even as the outcomes that matter most to families are moving in the wrong direction.

Over the past decade, Washington’s budget has already more than doubled, far beyond inflation. For millions of residents, life is becoming even less affordable. Housing costs continue to surge. Gas prices remain among the highest in the nation. Mississippi is only one of more than a dozen states to overtake us in education. Small businesses face growing regulatory and tax burdens. Washington is slipping in the very categories that once made our state a national model of opportunity.

If more money automatically produced better results, Washington would be leading the country. Instead, we are falling behind.

Consider competitiveness. Washington’s business tax climate ranking has fallen dramatically – from sixth to 45th in business tax competitiveness.

According to IRS data published by the National Taxpayers Union Foundation, Washington is losing roughly two taxpayers per hour to other states. That should concern every elected official, because when jobs and investment leave, the tax burden does not disappear. It shifts onto the working families who remain.

This is precisely why adding a state income tax is so risky.

It is sold as a tax on “the wealthy,” but history shows income taxes never stay limited. Once created, pressure builds to raise rates and chase more revenue. Washington has already seen this pattern. The capital gains income tax was enacted and then broadened. The estate tax was recently increased to levels higher than nearly any other state. The Paid Family Medical Leave payroll tax has tripled with potentially more hikes on the table.

Senate Majority Leader Jamie Pedersen has compared tax promises to a pie crust: “easily made and easily broken.” That is not stability or the foundation for trust.

Gov. Bob Ferguson stated in his inaugural address last year that Washington would not “tax itself out of this situation,” just months before signing the largest tax increase in state history. Now, only a year later, the demand from the governor and legislators is the same: more taxes, more spending and more pressure on taxpayers already stretched thin.

Most troubling is that Olympia is asking for more money without demonstrating accountability for what it already spends.

At the end of 2025, Washington Policy Center uncovered a disturbing example involving the Climate Commitment Act. State agencies claimed major emissions-reduction gains funded by billions of taxpayer dollars, but after reviewing the underlying data, our research prompted the Department of Commerce’s acknowledgment that 96% of the purported environmental benefits were nonexistent.

This was not a minor discrepancy. It was a case study in why taxpayers are losing confidence: enormous spending, sweeping claims and little consequence when the numbers do not hold up.

When government cannot deliver – or even accurately account for – results, the answer is not to give politicians more taxes. The answer is reform, transparency and honesty. A state income tax would make Washington less competitive, more volatile during economic downturns and more dependent on a shrinking base of taxpayers. It would accelerate outmigration and deepen the affordability crisis.

Washington does not have a revenue problem. It has an obvious spending problem – made worse by an even more glaring performance problem state leaders refuse to confront. A “raise” should follow results, not precede them yet again. Before Olympia demands more from the people it serves, it should prove it can deliver better outcomes with the record resources it already collects.

Washington families deserve affordability, accountability and opportunity – not the vicious cycle of ever-higher taxes for worsening results.

Steven Hatting is president and CEO of the Washington Policy Center.