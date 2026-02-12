The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
Spokane, Washington
10 under $10 for the weekend of Feb. 13-15

“Where i will find you,” by Claire Rae Edmo is a collage of buckskin, fabric and assorted beads on a painted canvas. This piece and more are on display at the Spokane Falls Community College’s Fine and Applied Arts Building. The materials were once used by Edmo’s grandmother. (Courtesy)
By Brooke Lauerman brookel@spokesman.com(509) 459-5532
1 Valentine’s Day at the Bookstore – Special Valentine’s Day deals and giveaways, such as 10% off romance and romantasy books, romantic themed displays and more. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday. Well-Read Moose Bookstore, 2048 N. Main St., Coeur d’Alene. Admission: Free.

2 Lululemon Couples Fitness Class – Blends energizing movement with partnership. Perfect for couples, besties or your favorite workout buddy. 9-10 a.m. Saturday. lululemon, 722 W. Main Ave. Admission: Free.

3 2026 Healthy Heart Powwow – Celebrate the NATIVE Project’s Healthy Heart Powwow 2026 featuring health resources, health promotions, games, dinner, prizes, activities and Indigenous vendors. 4 p.m.-9 p.m. Friday. Rogers High School, 1622 E. Wellesley Ave. Admission: Free.

4 “Is That Black Enough For You?” – Join to watch and discuss a film by Elvis Mitchell. 6:30 p.m. Friday. Unitarian Universalist Spokane, 4340 W. Whistalks Way. Admission: Free.

5 Spokane’s United We Stand Lunar New Year Celebration – This annual cultural event features a business expo hosted by Asian Native Hawaiian Pacific Islanders, over 100 local vendors, a petting zoo, live cultural performances and traditional food offerings. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. Spokane Convention Center, 334 W. Spokane Falls Blvd. Admission: Free.

6 Just Write It! – Do you have ideas for plays or screenplays, but struggle to actually write or finish them? During this multi-part workshop, you’ll break through those barriers and move from the idea to draft of a one act play or short film script, guided by tv writer and Spokane native Erin Weller. 2:30-4:30 p.m. Saturday. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Admission: Free.

7 Claire Rae Edmo – Spokane Falls Community College’s Artist-in-Residence hailing from the Fort Hall Indian Reservation in southeastern Idaho. Her work is informed by her Indigenous background. 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday through March 26. SFCC Fine and Applied Arts Building 32, 3410 W. Whistalks Way. Admission: Free.

8 Kelly Packer: Here Living Again Living Here – A collection of color-imbued cityscape paintings and drawings inspired by Butte, America by artist Kelly Packer. The work is paired with poetry by her husband, Adrian Kien. 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Friday. Whitworth University Lied Center for the Visual Arts, 300 W. Hawthorne Road. Admission: Free.

9 Hannah Bottino: On Foot – An exhibition of paintings created from observations made while artist Hannah Bottino was walking through Spokane. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. daily through March 2. Entropy Gallery, 101 N. Stevens St. Admission: Free.

10 Keberle Jazz Mass – Created by Whitworth jazz-studies professor Dan Keberle, this service brings together congregational song, a live jazz ensemble and liturgical worship in a spirited and accessible format. 8:30 a.m. Sunday. St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 316 E. 24th Ave. Admission: Free.