10 under $10 for the weekend of Feb. 13-15

1 Valentine’s Day at the Bookstore – Special Valentine’s Day deals and giveaways, such as 10% off romance and romantasy books, romantic themed displays and more. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday. Well-Read Moose Bookstore, 2048 N. Main St., Coeur d’Alene. Admission: Free.

2 Lululemon Couples Fitness Class – Blends energizing movement with partnership. Perfect for couples, besties or your favorite workout buddy. 9-10 a.m. Saturday. lululemon, 722 W. Main Ave. Admission: Free.

3 2026 Healthy Heart Powwow – Celebrate the NATIVE Project’s Healthy Heart Powwow 2026 featuring health resources, health promotions, games, dinner, prizes, activities and Indigenous vendors. 4 p.m.-9 p.m. Friday. Rogers High School, 1622 E. Wellesley Ave. Admission: Free.

4 “Is That Black Enough For You?” – Join to watch and discuss a film by Elvis Mitchell. 6:30 p.m. Friday. Unitarian Universalist Spokane, 4340 W. Whistalks Way. Admission: Free.

5 Spokane’s United We Stand Lunar New Year Celebration – This annual cultural event features a business expo hosted by Asian Native Hawaiian Pacific Islanders, over 100 local vendors, a petting zoo, live cultural performances and traditional food offerings. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. Spokane Convention Center, 334 W. Spokane Falls Blvd. Admission: Free.

6 Just Write It! – Do you have ideas for plays or screenplays, but struggle to actually write or finish them? During this multi-part workshop, you’ll break through those barriers and move from the idea to draft of a one act play or short film script, guided by tv writer and Spokane native Erin Weller. 2:30-4:30 p.m. Saturday. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Admission: Free.

7 Claire Rae Edmo – Spokane Falls Community College’s Artist-in-Residence hailing from the Fort Hall Indian Reservation in southeastern Idaho. Her work is informed by her Indigenous background. 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday through March 26. SFCC Fine and Applied Arts Building 32, 3410 W. Whistalks Way. Admission: Free.

8 Kelly Packer: Here Living Again Living Here – A collection of color-imbued cityscape paintings and drawings inspired by Butte, America by artist Kelly Packer. The work is paired with poetry by her husband, Adrian Kien. 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Friday. Whitworth University Lied Center for the Visual Arts, 300 W. Hawthorne Road. Admission: Free.

9 Hannah Bottino: On Foot – An exhibition of paintings created from observations made while artist Hannah Bottino was walking through Spokane. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. daily through March 2. Entropy Gallery, 101 N. Stevens St. Admission: Free.

10 Keberle Jazz Mass – Created by Whitworth jazz-studies professor Dan Keberle, this service brings together congregational song, a live jazz ensemble and liturgical worship in a spirited and accessible format. 8:30 a.m. Sunday. St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 316 E. 24th Ave. Admission: Free.