Coloring contest winners: These artworks tugged on the heart strings

Creative kids of the Spokane area delivered colorful works of art for the annual Valentine’s Day coloring contest, filling the judges’ own hearts with lots of love.

Artwork is judged across three age groups: ages 4 and younger, ages 5 to 8 and ages 9 to 12. Among entries that captured the judges were a “shredded” cupid – as one newsroom judge put it – a colorful sunset and several beautiful messages of love.

It’s an understatement that picking the top three for each age group is difficult. Some entries, while they didn’t make the short list, provoked a lot of discourse among the staff.

Here are this year’s Valentine’s Day winners:

Ages 4 and younger

In our youngest age group, Ophelia Egly, 3, provided a tactile piece pasted-on hearts and glitter.

Hannah Mathison, also 3, diverged from the typical color palette, with more muted tones.

Four-year-old Ryker McConnell’s avant-garde piece was an eye-catching message that spelled “love.” Ophelia, Hannah and Ryker hail from Spokane.

Ages 5 to 8

One judge said, “What’s not to love?” about 6-year-old Vivian Sandin’s piece. The young Coeur d’Alene resident’s artwork evoked timeless textures of comfort.

Hudson McPeek, 6, of Deer Park, caught the judges’ attention with a loud pop of pink behind a detailed Cupid, bow at ready.

From Autumn Howie, the 8-year-old, who lives in Spokane, submitted a vulnerable and beautiful message, reflecting the meaning of the holiday.

Ages 9 to 12

“I can’t even do that,” one judge said of Ariana Rayne Christmann’s submission. The 11-year-old Wallace resident painted a colorful sunset of well-blended hues.

The two giraffes drawn by Audrey Leydens, 10, of Spokane, was a sweet homage to love.

Addilyn McConnell, 9, of Spokane, drew a detailed cityscape of her home city, a love letter to Spokane.

Works will be on display at the Mobius Discovery Center, 331 N. Post St. Keep an eye out for the upcoming Easter egg coloring contest. We look forward to your entries.