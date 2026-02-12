Ferris boys, girls advance to districts; Deer Park’s Emma Bryant reaches 1,000th point milestone | Prep roundup

From staff reports

Roundup of Thursday’s Greater Spokane League girls and boys basketball.

Girls

4A – Ferris 49, Hanford 40: The visiting Saxons (8-14) eliminated the Falcons (3-19) In a District 6 4A play-in game. Ferris travels to top-seeded Chiawana for a District 6 4A first-round game on Saturday.

3A – Mt. Spokane 61, Walla Walla 58: The Wildcats (5-16) eliminated the visiting Blue Devils (8-14) in a District 6 3A play-in game. Mt. Spokane will face top-seeded Ridgeline in a District 6 3A first-round game on Saturday.

2A – Deer Park 66, Rogers 13: Emma Bryant scored 32 points, reaching 1,000 points for her career, and the Stags (19-2, 11-1)) defeated the visiting Pirates (3-15, 1-11) in the final GSL 2A regular season game. Ally Ellingson had 12 rebounds for Deer Park. Saige Stuart scored all of the points for Rogers.

Boys

4A – Ferris 63, Pasco 54: Boston Hess scored 24 points, Cole Floyd had 15 rebounds and the visiting Saxons (7-14) eliminated the Bulldogs (3-19) in a District 6 4A play-in game. Ferris travels to top-seeded Richland for first-round game on Saturday.

3A – Walla Walla 69, North Central 66: The visiting Blue Devils (9-13) eliminated the Wolfpack (16-7) in a District 6 3A play-in game. Tyson Vogrig led North Central with 25 points. Walla Walla travels to top-seeded Mt. Spokane for first-round game on Saturday.