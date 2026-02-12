ICE will be at 2026 World Cup games in Seattle, director says

By Alexandra Yoon-Hendricks Seattle Times

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers will be present at the summer FIFA 2026 Men’s World Cup games, including those held in Seattle.

In a hearing before Congress on Tuesday, acting director Todd Lyons told lawmakers immigration enforcement officials are “a key part of the overall security apparatus for the World Cup.” The hearing, which included testimony from Lyons and other top immigration officials, was focused on enforcement operations under President Donald Trump’s mass deportation effort.

“We’re dedicated to securing that operation, and we’re dedicated to the security of all our participants as well as visitors,” Lyons said during the more than three-hour-long hearing before the House Committee on Homeland Security.

Seattle will host six matchups – four group-stage and two knockout round games – at the 68,000-seat Lumen Field for the World Cup. This year’s tournament is co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico across 16 host cities.

Lyons on Tuesday did not indicate how many officers would be at the World Cup matches, and it’s unclear what their focus would be. It’s not uncommon for federal law enforcement agencies to be involved in major sporting events to assist with security and investigate possible cross-border crimes.

Fear around the presence of ICE officials at the massive sporting event has spiked in recent weeks, as fans abroad have watched an intensifying immigration crackdown effort unfold in the United States.

Tuesday’s hearing was the first time Trump’s top immigration officials appeared before Congress since the killing of two U.S. citizens in Minneapolis by federal agents last month.

The killings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti sparked widespread protests across the country. Though a similar surge has not been ordered for the Seattle area, news out of Minneapolis has left community groups and local leaders scrambling to prepare for the possibility of one.

Lyons’ remarks were in response to questions from Democratic Rep. Nellie Pou of New Jersey, who asked whether ICE would commit to pausing operations at matches and other FIFA-sanctioned public events. Pou’s district includes MetLife Stadium, where eight tournament games will be held, including the final.

“You realize that if (fans) feel they are going to be wrongfully incarcerated, wrongfully pulled out, that’s going to hurt this entire process?” Pou asked.

Lyons replied, “Yes ma’am, and ICE is dedicated to ensuring everyone who visits the facilities will have a safe and secure event.”

Immigration enforcement agents were at the Super Bowl in Santa Clara, Calif., where the Seattle Seahawks beat the New England Patriots, though there have been no reports of ICE arrests at the game. In Italy, where the Winter Olympics are taking place, hundreds have protested ICE agents being there. The agents in Italy are participating in security for the U.S. delegation and are from the Homeland Security Investigations unit, which is separate from the agency’s immigration enforcement arm.

The quadrennial tournament will take place from June 11 to July 19. The first match in Seattle will be held June 15, when Belgium and Egypt face off in the group stage.