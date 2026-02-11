‘Love Is Blind’ Season 10 contestant hospitalized after pouring nail glue in eye

Vivian Kwarm New York Daily News

Season 10 of “Love Is Blind” premiered Wednesday on Netflix, and the show is already making headlines after contestant Elissa Finley was hospitalized for getting nail glue in her eye.

In the first episode, the 38-year-old nurse can seen rushing into the women’s lounge shouting, “Oh my god! What do I do? F–!”

Finley was quickly rushed to the hospital after she realized she’d accidentally poured nail glue in her eye, mistaking it for eye drops.

When she returned to the show in Episode 2, she explained to her female co-stars exactly how the mix-up happened and just how terrified she was.

“I go in [to the pods] and there’s a little bottle there, and I wanted to put eye drops in my eye. It was nail glue,” Finley said, adding that as her vision became blurry she thought she was about to lose her sight.

“When we got to the hospital, they hooked up an IV bag with tubing and just sat there and flushed my eye,” she recalled, saying that it “still hurts a little bit” even after treatment.

Despite the scary ordeal, Finley was able to keep her sense of humor. When a co-star joked that she was fully embracing the spirit of “Love Is Blind,” she playfully replied, “I’m really committing.”

This season, 32 new singles from across Ohio have entered the pods in hopes of falling in love sight unseen. The first six episodes are currently streaming on Netflix, with additional episodes dropping each Wednesday through March 4.