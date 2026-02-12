Portland surges after rough first quarter, beats Washington State women

From staff reports

PULLMAN – Washington State’s women’s basketball team dominated the first quarter, then promptly lost momentum. Portland bounced back from a rough start and surged past the Cougars 68-61 in a West Coast Conference matchup Thursday at Beasley Coliseum.

The Cougs (5-22, 4-10 WCC) led 14-2 after the first quarter. Portland (15-10, 9-4) shot 1 of 13 and committed six turnovers in the period, but the Pilots hit 7 of 13 from 3-point range in the second quarter and went into the half leading 31-27.

Portland built its advantage to nine points in the third, and led by 14 with 2:30 remaining before a late WSU spurt.

Guard Charlotte Abraham led WSU with 18 points and eight rebounds. Guard Eleonora Villa added 15 points and seven assists. WSU shot 51.2% from the field and 4 of 12 from 3-point distance, but committed 19 turnovers and surrendered 14 offensive rebounds.

The Pilots shot 36.8% overall and 10 of 23 on 3s.