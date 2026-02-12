Ryan Gosling returns to host ‘SNL’ in March

By Brendan Morrow USA TODAY

Ryan Gosling is returning to “Saturday Night Live!”

The “Barbie” star, 45, will be back in Studio 8H for the sketch comedy series’ March 7 episode, NBC has announced. He’ll be joined by musical guest Gorillaz.

This will be Gosling’s fourth time hosting “SNL.” He most recently did so in 2024, when he was promoting his action-comedy “The Fall Guy.”

Gosling’s 2024 “SNL” episode was a hit with fans and featured the viral “Beavis and Butt-Head” sketch, in which he and Mikey Day played two members of an audience who unintentionally derail an event due to their uncanny resemblance to the cartoon characters. The sketch was so popular that Gosling and Day reprised the roles at the Los Angeles premiere of “The Fall Guy.”

Gosling’s latest “SNL” hosting stint will come ahead of the release of his new science-fiction movie “Project Hail Mary,” which is based on the Andy Weir novel and hits theaters on March 20. Gorillaz will be making their debut as an “SNL” musical guest. The band’s latest album, “The Mountain,” will be released on Feb. 27.

After almost a month off, “SNL” will return on Feb. 28 with “Heated Rivalry” star Connor Storrie as host, coming off the massive success of the hockey romance series. He’ll be joined by musical guest Mumford & Sons, whose upcoming appearance marks their fourth on the show.

NBC also confirmed on Thursday that a new episode of “SNL” will air on March 14, the week after Gosling’s episode, but the host and musical guest haven’t been announced. In January, Finn Wolfhard hosted the first “SNL” episode of 2026, and he was followed by Teyana Taylor and Alexander Skarsgård.

‘SNL’ hosts and musical guests

Feb. 28: Connor Storrie / Mumford & Sons

March 7: Ryan Gosling / Gorillaz