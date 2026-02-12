‘The View’s‘ Alyssa Farah Griffin gave birth to a baby boy — with some help from Bad Bunny

Alexandra Del Rosario Los Angeles Times

Alyssa Farah Griffin, the former Trump staffer-turned-co-host of “The View,” is now a mom.

Th political commentator, 36, and her husband Justin Griffin welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, late Tuesday evening, she announced. In an Instagram story posted Wednesday morning, Farah Griffin shared news that she gave birth to son Justin Patrick Griffin Jr.

“We are so overjoyed and so grateful for all the well wishes,” she said in her post.” Though her post did not reveal additional information about the newborn, her fellow co-host Whoopi Goldberg had that part covered.

At the beginning of Wednesday’s broadcast, Goldberg congratulated her co-star and said the baby boy was 7 pounds and measured 191/2 inches, eliciting cheers from the in-studio audience. Goldberg added that Farah Griffin and her newborn are both doing well, while co-host Joy Behar asked for more fanfare.

“Where’s the confetti? I thought we’re having confetti,” she joked.

“We didn’t push babies out, (Farah Griffin) did,” replied co-host Sara Haines.

Farah Griffin, who joined the daytime talk series in 2022, announced that she and her husband were expecting to grow their family in October. They married in 2021.

The TV personality, also a political contributor for CNN, was present for Monday’s episode of “The View” where she and her co-panelists reacted to Bad Bunny’s halftime performance at Super Bowl 60 on Sunday. After praising the Grammy winner’s “excellent performance,” Farah Griffin recalled thinking the energetic spectacle – a celebration of the Latin community – would induce labor.

Turns out she wasn’t entirely wrong. A day later, Goldberg announced during Tuesday’s broadcast that Farah Griffin would be absent from the desk. “It put her into labor! She’s at the hospital right now,” Goldberg said.

Between marrying a real-life couple during halftime and inducing Farah Griffin’s labor, it seems that the Bad Bunny effect also includes manifesting major life milestones.