‘Today’ show viewership up 23% amid Nancy Guthrie search, Olympics

By Jami Ganz New York Daily News

NEW YORK – Viewership for the “Today” show has jumped 23% amid the search for host Savannah Guthrie’s missing mother, Nancy, and the Winter Olympics in Milan.

Nielsen ratings show the NBC morning staple held its position last week as the country’s top morning show in total viewers and the demographic of adults aged 25-54, according to Ad Week.

During the week of Feb. 2, “Today” was watched by over 3.3 million viewers nationwide – marking a 23% increase compared to the same time period last year. Meanwhile, ABC’s “Good Morning America” saw a boost of 8% year-over-year, while “CBS Mornings” declined by nearly 11%.

Due to her mother’s disappearance, Savannah Guthrie is no longer hosting the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, being broadcast on NBC and streaming on Peacock.

Nancy Guthrie, 84, was last seen at her home in Tucson, Arizona, on the night of Jan. 31. She was reported missing after she failed to show up to her usual church service the following day. Authorities quickly ruled the disappearance an abduction.

While a person of interest was detained for questioning on Tuesday, he has since been released. No arrests have been made as of Thursday morning.

A $50,000 reward is being offered by the FBI for information leading to the recovery of Nancy or her abductor’s conviction.