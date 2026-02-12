Zahilay bans ICE from all nonpublic King County-owned spaces

David Gutman The Seattle Times

SEATAC — King County Executive Girmay Zahilay on Thursday moved to ban immigration enforcement agents from all nonpublic county-owned property, part of a suite of executive actions meant to support immigrants and refugees amid unprecedented federal action.

Zahilay’s executive order, the first he’s signed since taking office in November, features a grab bag of actions meant to signal the county’s support for immigrant communities, many of which have been living in fear of the federal government.

It directs $2 million to immigrant communities for emergency food, housing and legal aid. It directs the county sheriff’s office to, in the next month, develop guidance for interacting with immigration agents, including how officers will verify unmarked law enforcement and how they will respond to conflicts between the public and federal agents. It develops a new 13-person subcabinet” to discuss proposals to support immigrants and refugees.

The county, under the previous administration, had tried to ban the federal government from using county-owned Boeing Field for deportation flights. That was struck down by courts. So Zahilay, on Thursday, ordered an upgrade to security cameras and public observation spaces, in hopes of better monitoring the thousands of deportations taking place at the airport.

Immigration and deportation, Zahilay said, are not just national issues, but are “as hyperlocal as it gets.”

“We’ve all seen the terror that communities are experiencing at the hands of ICE, the kidnappings, the raids, the family separations, the unjustified killings,” he said. “Our residents right here in King County are experiencing many of those same harms.”

He described hearing, in listening sessions the county has held, about “children in tears telling us they’re afraid to go to school because their parents won’t be there when they come back.”

The ban on ICE staging and action applies to all nonpublic county-owned buildings and property, but does not apply if agents have a judicial warrant. It does not apply to property that is open to the public, like parks and libraries.

It applies to parking lots, vacant lots, buildings and garages and prevents them from being used for staging areas, processing or operations bases for immigration enforcement.

“Every step that we can take within the law, we will take those steps,” Zahilay said.

Washington, like much of the country, has seen increased immigration enforcement since President Donald Trump returned to office. But Washington has not yet had anything like the concentrated surge in enforcement seen most recently in Minneapolis and previously in Portland, Los Angeles and Chicago.

But local and state officials have been preparing, unsure if a surge could be coming here as well.

Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson, last month, similarly banned ICE from some city properties and devoted funding to supporting immigrant communities.

At the state level, Gov. Bob Ferguson and Attorney General Nick Brown said they would explore legal action if enforcement ramps up here, particularly around the Department of Homeland Security’s use of administrative, rather than judicial, warrants to enter people’s homes.

On Thursday, Metropolitan King County Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda said she was introducing legislation to codify in law some of the changes that Zahilay was making via executive action.

“What we are seeing in the streets across this country is unprecedented,” Mosqueda said. “We are seeing lawlessness and chaos being invoked by federal law enforcement agents. But what we are saying today is not here, not in King County.