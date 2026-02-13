By Christian Martinez Reuters

Two federal officers appear to have lied about the events that led up to the shooting of a Venezuelan ​immigrant in Minneapolis last month, acting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Todd Lyons said Friday.

In ⁠a statement, Lyons said a review of video footage ‌by ICE and the Department ​of Justice “has revealed that sworn testimony provided by two separate officers appears to have made untruthful statements.”

Both officers have been placed ⁠on administrative leave and the U.S. ‌Attorney’s office is ‌investigating the false statements, Lyons said.

“Upon conclusion of the investigation, the officers ⁠may face termination of employment, as well as potential criminal prosecution,” Lyons said.

The ‌announcement comes a ‌day after the Justice Department moved to drop charges against the Venezuelan immigrant, Julio Cesar ⁠Sosa-Celis, who was shot in the ​leg, and ⁠another ​man accused of assaulting a federal officer.

The top federal prosecutor in Minnesota, Daniel Rosen, asked a judge to dismiss the ⁠charges, writing “newly discovered evidence in this matter is materially inconsistent with the allegations.” Rosen sought the ⁠dismissal with prejudice, which means the charges cannot be reintroduced.

ICE and federal agents have faced strong push back against their ⁠immigration enforcement surge ‌in Minneapolis during which two ​U.S. citizens ‌have been killed. Earlier this week, ​President Donald Trump’s border czar Tom Homan said the surge would be winding down.