Garfield-Palouse girls, DeSales boys win SE1B tournament | Prep roundup

Roundup of Friday’s Southeast 1B girls and boys basketball.

Girls

Southeast 1B (Dayton HS)

Garfield-Palouse 58, Yakama Tribal 53: The Vikings (21-2) defeated the Warriors (23-4) to claim first place in the Southeast 1B tournament. Both teams advance to districts.

Oakesdale 53, Liberty Christian 20: Lyla Kjack scored 15 points, Bradyn Henley added 13 and the Nighthawks (19-3) defeated the Patriots (15-7) for Southeast 1B third place. Both teams advance to districts.

Pomeroy 37, Tekoa-Rosalia 33: Molly Warren had nine points and the Pirates (16-6) eliminated the Timberwolves (10-12) to take Southeast 1B fifth place. Pomeroy advances to districts. Violet Smith and Brynleigh McGuire scored 12 points apiece for Tekoa-Rosalia.

Boys

Southeast 1B (Dayton HS)

DeSales 66, Liberty Christian 58: The Irish (20-3) defeated the Patriots (21-2) to claim first place in the Southeast 1B tournament. Both teams advance to districts.

Touchet 64, Garfield-Palouse 59: The Redthawks (14-8) defeated the Vikings (17-7) for Southeast 1B third place. Both teams advance to districts.

Sunnyside Christian 64, Dayton 32: The Knights (18-7) eliminated the Bulldogs (11-11) to take Southeast 1B fifth place. Sunnyside Christian advances to districts.