Whitworth survives after squandering most of 17-point lead against Lewis & Clark

From staff reports

Caden Bateman blocked a shot at the buzzer and Whitworth survived after nearly blowing a big lead, holding on for a 72-69 Northwest Conference win over Lewis & Clark on Friday night at the Whitworth Fieldhouse.

The Pirates (18-4, 12-1 NWC) led by as many as 17 points midway through the second half, but a five-minute scoring drought allowed the Pioneers (11-11, 7-6) to gradually climb back in it.

Lewis & Clark had a chance to tie on its last possession, but Joe Brown’s 3-point try was rejected.

Whitworth went into the half leading 42-28, but was outscored 41-30 in the second. The Pirates shot 47.2% in the first half and 38.7% in the second – Lewis & Clark’s shooting numbers were nearly identical, but in opposite halves.

Guard Ben Nyquist led Whitworth with 15 points, five rebounds, four steals and three assists. Forward Stephen Behil had 13 points and nine boards, and Bateman tallied 11 points and six rebounds.

Whitworth can win the NWC Saturday with a win over George Fox.