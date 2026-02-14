Casey Wasserman selling talent agency amid Epstein files fallout

Jonathan Limehouse USA TODAY

Following Chappell Roan and other musical artists’ split from Hollywood mogul Casey Wasserman after his appearance in a new batch of Jeffrey Epstein files, the executive announced he is selling the talent agency he founded and headed since 2002.

Wasserman, who is chairman of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics Organizing Committee, announced the sale in a staff memo provided to USA TODAY. In the memo, ​Wasserman wrote that he had “become a distraction” at the eponymous agency.

“I’m deeply sorry that my past personal mistakes have caused you so much discomfort,” Wasserman wrote in the memo. “It’s not fair to you, and it’s not fair to the clients and partners we represent ⁠so vigorously and care so deeply about.”

Wasserman, 51, has been adamant that he “never had a personal or business relationship with Jeffrey Epstein,” according to the memo and a ‌previous statement.

“I deeply regret my correspondence with Ghislaine Maxwell which took place over ​two decades ago, long before her horrific crimes came to light,” Wasserman said in his previous statement, adding that “as is well documented, I went on a humanitarian trip as part of a delegation with the Clinton Foundation in 2002 on the Epstein plane. I am terribly sorry for having any association with either of them.”

For the time being, Mike Watts will “assume ⁠day-to-day control of the business,” according to the memo from Wasserman, who added that he’ll “devote (his) ‌full attention to delivering Los Angeles an Olympic ‌Games in 2028.” When sold, it is unclear what will happen to the agency’s roughly 4,000 employees, which Wasserman called “the absolute best in the business.”

Why did Chappell Roan and other artists leave Wasserman?

Chappell Roan ⁠announced her exit from Wasserman in an Instagram story on Monday, Feb. 9.

“No artist, agent or employee should be expected to defend or overlook actions that conflict so deeply with our own moral values,” the Grammy winner said in ‌her post. “I have deep respect and appreciation for the ‌agents and staff who work tirelessly for their artists and I refuse to stand by.”

Roan added that “artists deserve representation that aligns with their values,” and the decision to leave Wasserman “reflects my belief that meaningful change in our industry requires accountability and leadership ⁠that earns trust.”

The “Pink Pony Club” singer’s decision came as other artists offered similar reasons for leaving Wasserman, ​including Best Coast singer Bethany Cosentino, who ⁠published an open letter ​on Instagram Feb. 5, demanding the executive’s resignation.

“This letter is my public refusal to accept that this is ‘just how things are.’ It is a refusal to continue lining the pockets of people so closely tied to shady business and toxic, deeply harmful people,” Cosentino’s letter reads. “I am not in the Wasserman business. I have asked to remove ⁠my name and band’s name from the company site. The position Casey Wasserman has put his agents in is inexcusable.”

The band Beach Bunny posted a statement to social media on Jan. 8, arguing that Wasserman’s actions are “abhorrent and disturbing on every level.”

Has Casey Wasserman been criminally charged ⁠with anything?

As of Saturday, Feb. 14, no criminal charges have been brought against Wasserman. In his memo to staff, he called his communication with Epstein and Maxwell, both convicted of child sex crimes, “limited interactions.”

“I’m heartbroken that my brief contact with them 23 years ago has caused you, this company, and its clients so much hardship over the ⁠past days and weeks,” his memo reads.

Epstein died in ‌a Manhattan jail in 2019 while awaiting a federal sex-trafficking trial, and the disgraced ​financier has ties to ‌some of the world’s richest and most powerful people, including former President Bill Clinton and President Donald Trump. Both men have denied ​any wrongdoing, and neither has been charged.

Maxwell was found guilty of child sex trafficking and other criminal offenses in connection with Epstein. She is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence.