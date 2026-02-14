Eastern Washington women suffer overtime loss at last-place Weber State

From staff reports

OGDEN, Utah – Eastern Washington guard Ella Gallatin’s contested layup bounced off the rim as the buzzer sounded in overtime, and the Eagles absorbed an agonizing loss to the Big Sky Conference’s bottom team.

Weber State dealt EWU a 74-72 defeat on Saturday at Dee Events Center. Eastern (12-14, 5-8 Big Sky) dropped its third straight game, stumbling against a team it had beaten handily a month ago.

The Wildcats (8-19, 2-12) erased a seven-point, third-quarter deficit before tying the game at 64-64 on Antoniette Emma-Nnopu’s 3-pointer with 1:08 remaining. Neither team scored again in regulation. Weber State opened the extra period with back-to-back 3s and preserved the lead until the end, though EWU missed a chance to tie it at the horn.

Gallatin led all players with 26 points and EWU forward Jaecy Eggers had 11 points and 14 rebounds. Eastern shot 35.8% from the field, 9 of 25 on 3s, while the Wildcats shot 45% and 13 of 23 from deep.