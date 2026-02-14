Former Gonzaga, Mariners pitcher Marco Gonzales gets new chance with Padres

By Ryan Divish Seattle Times

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Could the Seattle Mariners face an old friend in one of their many Cactus League games against their complex neighbors — the San Diego Padres?

Veteran lefty Marco Gonzales is back in Peoria for another spring training, this time pitching on the Padres’ side of the Peoria Sports Complex.

Gonzales, the former Gonzaga standout who turns 33 on Feb. 16, signed a minor-league contract that included an invitation to MLB spring training with the Padres on Feb. 4.

“He threw in front of a couple of our scouts, showing he’s healthy and showing he’s back,” Padres general manager A.J. Preller said at Thursday’s Cactus League media day.

The two scouts — Keith Boeck and Mike Borzello — are trusted members of Preller’s front office.

“With those two guys, when they feel like somebody has a chance to contribute, I take that as being pretty serious,” Preller said. “Those guys are good evaluators. They had a chance to go see him throw and talk to him, ultimately were able to line up.”

Gonzales is trying to find his way back to the big leagues after a forearm issue cost most of the past two seasons.

After the Mariners traded him to the Braves along with Jarred Kelenic and Evan White after the 2023 season, ending a six-year relationship, Gonzales was almost immediately dealt to the Pirates. He started the season in Pittsburgh’s rotation, but after making three starts, he was forced to the injured list with forearm discomfort. He returned to make three starts in July before the issue returned. After another IL stint, he came back for one start in August. On Sept. 13, he underwent season-ending surgery to repair a torn flexor tendon while also having an internal brace put on his ulnar collateral ligament, which had been replaced in 2016. He spent all of 2025 rehabbing the injury.

The Padres have at least one, if not two, spots open in their starting rotation with only Nick Pivetta, Michael King and Joe Musgrove locked into starting spots. Randy Vazquez, who pitched in the rotation last season with some success, could garner one of the remaining two spots.

And Gonzales?

“Obviously, Marco has always been a guy, dating back to his college days, that knows how to pitch,” Preller said. “He has feel. He’s had a lot of success at the big-league level. Scott Servais is in our organization and he’s seen up close and firsthand and knows how he pitches. (Servais) saw somebody that’s motivated and hungry and wants to come back and has something to prove. I think that kind of all led to the signing. Marco is going to get a real opportunity to compete for one of our starting spots in the rotation.”