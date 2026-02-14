Health care group wants RFK Jr. to ‘resign’ after cocaine confession

By Jonathan Limehouse USA Today

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s shocking admission that he snorted “cocaine off toilet seats” amid his past struggle with drug addiction has led to detractors calling for his resignation, including a prominent health care advocacy group.

Protect Our Care, a nonprofit advocating for better and more affordable health care, issued a statement following Kennedy’s confession on comedian Theo Von’s podcast “This Past Weekend,” which aired ​on Thursday.

“With his statement today that ‘I’m not scared of a germ. I used to snort cocaine off of toilet seats,’ Trump HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. continues to lay bare why he is the most dangerous, in over his head, ill-suited person ever ⁠to lead such an important federal agency that has life-and-death power,” the statement reads.

President of Protect Our Care Brad Woodhouse addressed Kennedy’s remark with a one-word statement: “Resign.”

The HHS secretary ‌has been lambasted by critics over myriad issues ranging from vaccines to fluoride ​to dietary guidelines. USA TODAY has reached out to HHS for comment.

RFK Jr. discusses sobriety on Theo Von’s podcast

Although Kennedy’s brief comment about the extent of his past drug use has circulated online, his interview with Von began with the two discussing their sobriety.

Kennedy, who admitted to being sober for more than 40 years, said he and the comedian met during morning ⁠recovery meetings before the COVID-19 outbreak and later formed a “pirate” group that continued meeting during ‌the pandemic.

“I said, ‘I don’t care what happens, I’m ‌going to a meeting every day,’” Kennedy said, explaining his mindset during the pandemic.

Kennedy also recalled thinking, “I know this disease will kill me. If I don’t treat it, which for me means going to meetings ⁠every day, it’s just bad for my life.”

Von and Kennedy also had a wider discussion about helping people addicted to drugs and alcohol, including HHS looking more at the medical “cost of the addict.”

Kennedy said that HHS can look at the “collateral ‌damage” in the health care system caused by addiction, ‌including medical costs, lost jobs and inefficiencies. He said HHS is trying to look at the addict and follow them over the lifespan of their addiction.

The department is currently doing pilot programs consisting of early interventions, confronting addicts on the street, getting them ⁠out of crisis and into treatment, helping them find a job once sober and stabilizing them, according ​to the HHS secretary.

“HHS is delivering on our ⁠promise to ​the American people for a healthier, brighter future,” Kennedy said in a statement about the $100 million pilot initiative. “Through this pilot program, we are launching a comprehensive, integrated care model that not only cures [hepatitis C virus] but also tackles critical risk factors like substance use, mental health challenges, and homelessness head-on.”

When did RFK Jr. first use drugs?

By Kennedy’s own ⁠account, his first experience with drugs happened in the summer following the 1968 assassination of his father, former U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy. He said that he took the hallucinogen LSD at a party and that he was introduced to opioids by his neighbors while walking home ⁠later that day.

“They said, ‘Try this,’ and it was a line of crystal meth,” he said during his speech at the Rx and Illicit Drug Summit in Nashville in April 2025. “I took it, and all my problems went away. My addiction came on full force. By the end of the summer, I was shooting heroin, which was my ⁠drug of choice the next 14 years.”

Also during the speech, ‌Kennedy spoke about how his policy perspectives were influenced by the 14-year heroin addiction he overcame.

“I ​know that the only ‌way I stay sober is through taking responsibility for my daily actions,” Kennedy said at the time. “I accept the things ​I can’t control and try to practice gratitude for them. I can have control over my behavior, my daily conduct, but not the world around me.”

