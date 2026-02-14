Idaho women win 10th straight, lean on defense and rebounding to beat Idaho State

From staff reports

POCATELLO, Idaho – Idaho overcame an uncharacteristically inefficient offensive performance and maintained its spot atop the Big Sky standings, winning a road rivalry game against one of the conference’s other top programs.

The Vandals leaned on defense and rebounding to extend their winning streak to 10 games, grinding past Idaho State 65-50 on Saturday afternoon at Reed Gym to complete a season sweep of the Bengals.

Idaho (21-5, 12-1 Big Sky), which boasts the conference’s best offense, finished with its second-lowest shooting percentage in a game this season (33.3%) and committed 25 turnovers, two off its season high, but dominated the rebounding battle 47-27 while holding the Bengals (17-8, 10-4) to a season-low in scoring on 32.8% from the field, matching their second-worst shooting day of the season, and 1 of 9 from 3.

Posts Lorena Barbosa and Debora dos Santos led Idaho with 15 and 14 points, respectively, and grabbed eight rebounds apiece. Guard Kyra Gardner added 14 points.