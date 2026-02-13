No arrests after investigators search second home in Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case, sheriff says

Richard Winton, Clara Harter and Hannah Fry Los Angeles Times

Authorities served a search warrant at a home in Tucson, Arizona, on Friday night in connection with the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, who investigators say was kidnapped from her nearby home 13 days ago, but made no arrests.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told 13 News in Tucson the operation was “nothing more than a lead tracked down that led to a search warrant.” Nanos also told Fox News no arrests were made.

A SWAT team converged on a house about 2 miles from Guthrie’s Arizona residence and removed two people from inside, law enforcement sources told The Times.

A man and a woman complied with orders to exit the home, News Nation reported.

Around midnight, federal agents and sheriff investigators focused their attention on a silver Range Rover SUV parked outside a restaurant about 2 miles away from the home that was being searched. After taking photographs of the vehicle, agents opened the trunk of the SUV using a tarp to block onlookers view inside the vehicle, video shows.

It is not clear what, if anything, was found.

Investigators got their first major break in the case Tuesday with the release of footage showing an armed man wearing a balaclava, gloves and a backpack approaching the front door of Guthrie’s home and tampering with a Nest camera at 1:47 a.m. the night she was abducted.

Later Tuesday, authorities detained a man at a traffic stop in Rio Rico, a semirural community about 12 miles north of the U.S.-Mexico border, in connection with the investigation. Deputies and FBI forensics experts and agents searched his family’s home overnight but did not locate Guthrie. The man was released hours later and has denied any involvement in her disappearance. The Times is not naming him because he has not been arrested or accused of a crime.

Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of “Today” host Savannah Guthrie, was discovered missing Feb. 1 after she didn’t show up to a friend’s house to watch a church service. She was taken from her home without her heart medication, and it’s unclear how long she can survive without it.

A day after Guthrie disappeared, news outlets received identical ransom notes that investigators treated as legitimate. Days later, a note was sent directly to the Guthrie family, allegedly from a man living in Hawthorne, California, that authorities say was an impostor.

Another ransom note was sent to a television station in Arizona last week.

Sources told The Times that authorities have no proof the person who authored the ransom notes has Guthrie. But they also said the Feb. 2 note felt credible because it included details about a specific damaged piece of property and the placement of an accessory in the home that had not been made public.

On Friday, TMZ said it received a letter from someone claiming to know the identity of the person who abducted Guthrie and demanding the $100,000 FBI reward in bitcoin. The person wrote they don’t trust the FBI, which is why they’re sending the communication through TMZ, the website’s founder, Harvey Levin, told CNN.

“The manhunt of the main individual that can give you all the answers be prepared to go international,” the letter reads, according to Levin.

Authorities have released limited details about other evidence in the case.

However, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Friday that investigators located several gloves, including some found about 2 miles from Guthrie’s home, that are being tested.

Authorities also found DNA evidence that does not belong to Guthrie or members of her family at her home. Investigators are working to identify whom the DNA belongs to, according to the sheriff’s department.