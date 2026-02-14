Seventh-seeded University boys upset Kennewick in districts; Mead girls advance to semifinal | Prep roundup

From staff reports

Roundup of Saturday’s District 6 4A/3A boys and girls basketball first-round games and small school wrestling.

Boys

3A

University 59, Kennewick 56: Brady Bell scored 19 points, Sam Delegard added 12 and the visiting seventh-seeded Titans (13-8) upset the second-seeded Lions (14-8).

University faces third-seeded Central Valley in a district semifinal game on Tuesday, while Kennewick plays Southridge in a loser-out.

Daniel Trotenya led Kennewick with 17 points.

Mt. Spokane 65, Walla Walla 43: Tysen Lewis scored 15 points and the top-seeded Wildcats (15-6) defeated the visiting eighth-seeded Blue Devils (9-14).

Jace Reijonen and Cade Strocscher added 11 apiece for Mt. Spokane, which faces fourth-seeded Sageview in a semifinal game on Tuesday.

Sageview 77, Ridgeline 74 (OT): Rashaad Kinsey scored 27 points and the fourth-seeded Lobos (11-11) edged the visiting fifth-seeded Falcons (9-12) in overtime.

Caden Andreas led Ridgeline with 21 points. The Falcons face Walla Walla in a loser-out on Tuesday.

Central Valley 92, Southridge 53: The third-seeded Bears (15-6) defeated the visiting Suns (8-13). Details were unavailable.

4A

Chiawana 60, Mead 64: Benji Larios scored 13 points with 14 rebounds and the third-seeded Riverhawks (19-3) defeated the visiting Panthers (10-10).

Travelle Jones led Mead with 22 points while Karson Maze added 18 points and eight rebounds.

Chiawana travels to second-seeded Gonzaga Prep for a district semifinal on Tuesday. Mead hosts seventh-seeded Hanford in a loser-out.

Richland 98, Ferris 55: The top-seeded Bombers (22-0), ranked No. 4 in 4A by the state’s RPI system, defeated the visiting eighth-seeded Saxons (7-15). Details were unavailable.

Richland faces fifth-seed Kamiakin in a semifinal on Tuesday. Ferris faces Lewis and Clark in a loser-out.

Kamiakin 58, Lewis and Clark 37: The visiting fifth-seeded Braves (18-4) defeated the fourth-seeded Tigers (11-10). Details were unavailable.

Girls

4A

Mead 43, Kamiakin 41: Caroline Spink scored 12 points, Reese Frederick added 11 and the fourth-seeded Panthers (16-4) defeated the visiting fifth-seeded Braves (11-11).

Chiawana hosts Mead in a district semifinal game on Tuesday.

Serenity Castaneda-Munoz led Kamiakin with 16 points.

Chiawana 78, Ferris 46: Brailyn Foster scored 21 points, Kailee Maldonado had 11 rebounds and the top-seeded Riverhawks (23-0) defeated the visiting eighth-seeded Saxons (8-15).

Juju Lewis led Ferris with 20 points. The Saxons travel to Kamiakin for a loser-out on Tuesday.

Richland 63, Lewis and Clark 56: The third-seeded Bombers (16-6) defeated the visiting sixth-seeded Tigers (8-12). Details were unavailable.

LC faces seventh-seeded Pasco in a loser-out on Tuesday.

3A

Ridgeline 65, Mt. Spokane 36: Noelia Axton scored 20 points, Grace Sheridan had 17 and Madi Crowley added 16 and the top-seeded Falcons (17-4) defeated the visiting eighth-seeded Wildcats (5-17).

Dezeray Manuel led Mt. Spokane with 10 points.

Ridgeline faces fourth-seeded Southridge in a district semifinal on Tuesday.

Southridge 53, Central Valley 52: Olivia Mercado scored 19 points and the fourth-seeded Suns (17-5) edged the visiting fifth-seeded Bears (12-9).

Olivia Patshkowski led CV with 22 points and Aspen Henry added 17. The Bears host Mt. Spokane in a loser-out on Tuesday.

University 59, Kennewick 49: McKenzie and Keely Handran combined for 37 points and the third-seeded Titans (14-7) defeated the visiting sixth-seeded Lions (12-10).

U-Hi faces Hermiston in a semifinal on Tuesday.

Hermiston 56, Shadle Park 22: The second-seeded Bulldogs (16-5) defeated the visiting seventh-seeded Highlanders (6-15). Details were unavailable.

Shadle Park travels to fifth-seeded Kennewick for a loser-out on Tuesday.

Wrestling

Riverside wrestlers claimed six individual titles as the Rams claimed the District 6 1A tournament crown Saturday at Lakeside High School in Nine Mile Falls.

Clancy Olson (106-pounds), defending state champion Bodey Schweiger (113), Spencer Scarpelli (132), Luke DesRoches (157), Ryder Wolcott (175) and Jacob Schuch (285) won district titles for Riverside – which scored 254 points in the four-team tournament.

Colville was second with three winners. The top three placers in each weight class advance to the state tournament.

2B/1B: In the boys tournament at Freeman High School, the host Scotties finished the day without an individual champion, but secured enough points and placers to edge Newport by 0.5 points (287-286.5) for the team title.

Defending state champion Noah Butler of Almira/Coulee-Hartline claimed the title at 215 pounds, while Northwest Christian and Reardan had three champions apiece. He top two placers in each weight class advance to the state tournament.

2B/1B: In the girls tournament, Republic-Curlew claimed the team title at Liberty High School in Spangle, edging Almira/Coulee-Hartline and Newport for the crown.

Abby Starr (110), Morgan Hendrickson (130) and Hailey Bouge (145) earned title for the Tigers. The top two placers in each weight class advance to the state tournament.

Mat Classic 37 takes place Feb. 19-21 at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, with the small school tournaments wrestling on Friday and Saturday.