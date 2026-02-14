Tennessee business leaders among 4 killed in Colorado plane crash

Katie Langford Denver Post

DENVER — Two Tennessee businessmen were among the four people killed when a plane crashed in the Colorado mountains near Steamboat Springs on Friday, according to the Routt County coroner’s office.

Aaron Stokes, 47; Jakson Stokes, 21; Colin Stokes, 21; and Austin Huskey, 37, were identified as the four people who died when a turboprop plane headed to Bob Adams Airport crashed on Emerald Mountain just outside of Steamboat Springs, the coroner’s office said in an email.

The crash happened early Friday under “unknown circumstances,” the National Transportation Safety Board said.

According to an obituary posted online, Aaron Stokes founded Shop Fix Academy in Franklin, Tennessee, and the organization helps small auto shops through professional development and coaching.

“Aaron was passionate about transforming the automotive sector, guiding shop owners to focus on strategic business development rather than just day-to-day operations,” his obituary states.

Austin Huskey was the chief executive of Huskey Building Supply, also in Franklin, the company said in a post on Instagram.

“As part of the third-generation ownership of Huskey Building Supply, Austin Huskey continued his family’s legacy through generosity and ingenuity,” company officials wrote. “His faithful work saw Huskey continue to thrive in the midst of nationwide economic uncertainty.”

Both men were husbands and fathers, according to the statements.

Jakson Stokes was Aaron Stokes’ son, and Colin Stokes was his nephew, according to reporting from the Williamson Herald.

NTSB officials are investigating the crash, and a preliminary report will be released within 30 days, according to the agency.