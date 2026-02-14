Whitworth clinches NWC regular-season title with win over George Fox

From staff reports

Whitworth clinched its third straight Northwest Conference regular-season championship – and second consecutive outright title – with a 93-86 win over George Fox on Saturday at the Whitworth Fieldhouse.

With two games remaining, the Pirates (19-4, 13-1 NWC) have a three-game lead in the conference.

Forward Caden Bateman tallied 26 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks for Whitworth, which built a 49-42 halftime advantage before George Fox (4-19, 3-11) rallied to take a lead midway through the second half. But Bateman sparked an 11-3 run over about four minutes in the later stages of the period and the Pirates survived against the NWC’s last-place team.

Forward Ty Edwards had 10 rebounds and seven assists, and forward Stephen Behil added 14 points and eight boards for the Pirates, who shot 38.2% from the field, 12 of 32 from 3-point range and 23 of 27 from the foul line. Whitworth assisted on 25 of its 29 field goals.

The Pirates, who have won 23 NWC regular-season titles, will host the conference tournament Feb. 27-28.