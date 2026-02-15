Chase Harrington scores twice in third, Spokane Chiefs down Wenatchee 4-2 | WHL hockey

WENATCHEE – One night after the Spokane Chiefs took a tough home loss to the Wenatchee Wild, they used a short turnaround and returned the favor on Sunday.

Owen Martin and Chase Harrington scored two goals apiece and the Chiefs beat the Wild at Town Toyota Center 4-2 in a Western Hockey League U.S. Division game.

With the two points, the Chiefs (27-26-1-0) pull into a tie for sixth place in the conference, leapfrogging the Tri-City Americans and equaling Portland with 55 points with 14 games to play in the regular season.

The Chiefs trailed 2-1 entering the third period, but Martin tied it up with his second goal of the game just 11 seconds into the period. The Chiefs won the draw and Rhett Sather found Martin streaking down the right -wing boards for his 16th goal of the season.

Owen Martin ties it up just 11 seconds into the third with his second goal of the night!

Harrington scored the go-ahead goal 7 minutes, 18 seconds into the period. The Chiefs won an offensive zone draw and the puck made its way to Harrington in the slot. He deked a defender then slotted a wrist shot past Wenatchee goalie Cal Conway for his 20th goal of the season.

Harrington added an insurance goal with 2:16 left in the period.

Chiefs goalie Carter Esler made 24 saves. The Chiefs outshot the Wild 34-26 and went 1-for-2 on the power play.

Spokane is off until Friday, when they host last-place Vancouver.