Former Gonzaga standout Chet Holmgren records 10 points in NBA All-Star Game

From staff reports

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Former Gonzaga star Chet Holmgren contributed 10 points for the winning team during the revamped NBA All-Star Game on Sunday at the Intuit Dome.

Holmgren, the standout center for Oklahoma City and a first-time All-Star, competed for “Team Stars,” which was made up of younger talent from the United States. He was at his best in Team Stars’ runaway win in the finals, scoring eight points and blocking two shots.

His team opened the event – a round-robin competition with three All-Star teams playing 12-minute games – with a 37-35 overtime win over the “World” team, composed of international All-Stars. Holmgren recorded two points on 1 of 3 shooting and added a rebound in five minutes off the bench in the opener.

Holmgren’s squad then fell 42-40 to “Team Stripes,” featuring an older roster of NBA veterans from the U.S. The 7-foot-1 Holmgren had a rebound, an assist and a steal, but shot 0 of 3 in the loss.

Holmgren’s Team Stars avenged the loss in the finals, racing past Team Stripes 47-21. The one-year GU sensation tallied eight points, shooting 3 of 4 from the field and 1 of 1 from 3-point range, to go with two rebounds and two blocks in six minutes.

The No. 2 overall draft pick in 2022 and a reigning NBA champion, Holmgren became the third former Gonzaga player to earn NBA All-Star honors, joining Utah Jazz legend John Stockton and Sacramento Kings big man Domantas Sabonis.

Minnesota guard Anthony Edwards, of Team Stars, was named All-Star Game MVP after recording 32 points during the event. Kawhi Leonard, of the Los Angeles Clippers, led all players with 37 points, including 31 and the game-winning 3-pointer for Team Stripes in its 48-45 win over the World team.

Playing in his record 22nd All-Star Game, LeBron James totaled 15 points.