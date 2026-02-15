Russia Black Sea port hit in drone strike before peace talks

Bloomberg

Russia’s Black Sea coastal region came under heavy drone attack overnight, with damage reported to infrastructure at the Taman seaport and fuel tanks.

Air defenses battled to repel Ukrainian UAVs throughout the night in the assault on the Krasnodar region of southern Russia, Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said in a Telegram post early Sunday.

The strikes come as Russian and Ukrainian negotiators are expected to gather again in Geneva on Tuesday for peace talks.

The heaviest damage was reported in the settlement of Volna in the Temryuk district, where the Taman port is located. A fuel storage tank, warehouse facilities and port terminals were struck, according to the governor.

Ukraine’s General Staff confirmed the Taman port attack in a Telegram statement, while providing no details on the scope of the damage.

Emergency services deployed 126 personnel and 34 units of equipment to contain several fires. Two people were hospitalized and are receiving medical assistance, according to officials.

Taman is located on a peninsula across the Kerch Strait from Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014. The facility, which was previously attacked in December, handles oil, liquefied petroleum gas, grains, fertilizers and other cargo.

Elsewhere, the Russian coastal city of Sochi suffered one of its most prolonged and intense attacks, Mayor Andrey Proshunin said. Minor damage was reported there and in the village of Yurovka, near Anapa, according to authorities. Since the start of the day, 18 drones heading for Moscow were also downed, Interfax reported, citing Mayor Sergei Sobyanin.

In Ukraine, parts of the Black Sea port city of Odesa and the nearby town of Chornomorsk experienced water-supply and power outages after an overnight attack from Russia, according to the regional administration. The Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Sumy regions were also under fire overnight, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a post on X.

Russia has for months repeatedly struck Ukrainian cities and damaged the country’s energy infrastructure with barrages of cruise and ballistic missiles, combined with swarms of explosive-laden drones, leaving hundreds of thousands of people without power and heating amid freezing temperatures. Ukraine retaliates with attacks on Russian refineries, oil terminals, ports and parts of the power grid in the southern areas and bordering regions.

Last week, Russia’s Belgorod region reported that more than 220,000 users were left without power after an attack. Local authorities are working to restore hot water supply to affected homes, but residential buildings connected to the centralized heating system will not be able to receive hot water until the end of the heating season, the local administration said on Saturday. The season typically ends in April or early May.

Russia and Ukraine are set to take part in U.S.-led talks in Geneva starting on Tuesday, in pursuit of an end to Russia’s war, which will hit the four-year mark on Feb. 24.

The meeting follows two rounds of talks since New Year in the United Arab Emirates involving military officials from Ukraine and Russia as well as U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law.