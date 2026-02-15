Tyler Reddick stuns Chase Elliott, wins Daytona 500 for Michael Jordan’s team

By Edgar Thompson Orlando Sentinel

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Tyler Reddick needed a game-winner at the buzzer to win the Daytona 500 Sunday and deliver team owner Michael Jordan another championship.

Reddick led a single lap on Sunday at Daytona International Speedway, and it wasn’t for long.

With leader Chase Elliott seemingly in command coming off Turn 4, Reddick made a move reminiscent of his boss. Reddick dove to the inside and bumped Elliott to pass him, earning a career-defining victory two days shy of the NBA great’s 63rd birthday.

“Just incredible how it all played out,” Reddick said. “Just true Daytona madness.”

Jordan met Reddick and his team in Victory Lane and helped him lift the Harley J. Early trophy.

“I can’t believe it,” Jordan said. “You never know how these races are going to end. You’re just trying to survive. We just hung in there all day.

“I’m just ecstatic.”

Jordan, like everyone in the sellout crowd, was stunned to see Reddick’s No. 45 Toyota take the checkered flag.

Teammate Bubba Wallace, the original member of Jordan’s 23XI Racing co-owned with NASCAR star Denny Hamlin, led a race-high 39 laps in his bid to become the first Black Daytona 500 winner. But the two-time runner-up (2018, 2022) in the sport’s biggest race lost ground during a Lap 181 pit stop and finished 10th.

“I don’t want my emotions to take away from the monumental day they just accomplished – Happy birthday, MJ,” Wallace said. “That’s a massive birthday present.

“I thought this was our week, the best 500 I’ve ever had, and come up short, sucks. But couldn’t be more proud of the team.”

Unlike Wallace, Reddick hadn’t factored at the front of the 68th running of the Great American Race. The 200-lap affair featured 66 lead changes among a record 26 drivers in the 41-car field.

Elliott moved to the front of the pack after a restart on Lap 197. The Cup Series Most Popular Driver the past eight years, the 30-year-old would have been a celebrated winner.

Instead, Reddick spoiled Elliott’s best chance during 11 attempts.

“At that point you’re on defense. That’s a very tough place to be,” Elliott said. “If I had thrown a double-block on the No. 45, it would have just crashed us. It really sucks to be that close … and not finish it off.”

Reddick, who turned 30 Jan. 11, entered the day an afterthought following a winless 2025 ended a string of three consecutive seasons with at least two victories.

“Last year was really hard for all of us, hard for me,” Reddick said. “When you’re a Cup driver and you get to this level and drive for Michael Jordan, it’s expected you win every single year.”

Reddick’s improbable ninth career victory came on a warm and breezy day at the iconic 2.5-mile oval.

Sustained winds in the teens, with gusts over 30 mph made Turn 4 trickier than usual.

The elements, coupled with aggression and risk-taking on the track, led to compelling racing. At the 200-lap race’s midpoint, the lead had changed hands 27 times, the third most in the Daytona 500 history.

The approach also led to chaos.

Multicar crashes, including an 18-car melee on Lap 125, ended the hopes of top contenders, along with the field’s youngest competitor – 19-year-old Cup Series rookie Connor Zilisch.

Zilisch, former Daytona 500 winners Austin Cindric (2022) and Austin Dillon (2018) and Chase Briscoe, who started on the front row for the second straight, finished the race, but were multiple laps behind – 63 in Dillon’s case.

Hamlin’s push to become the third four-time champion was wishful thinking after 23-year Truck Series phenom Corey Heim, a development driver for 23XI racing, bumped the rear of Hamlin’s car to cause a crash.

Christopher Bell, a four-time Cup Series winner in 2025, got the worst of it, slamming into the outside wall. Hamlin’s No. 11 Toyota limped to a 31st-place finish, two laps back.

But with Reddick, Wallace and Riley Herbst still in the mix, Hamlin still had skin in the game. When the dust settled, the 45-year-old felt like a big winner when Herbst recorded a Jordan-like assist. The second-year 23XI driver drafted behind Reddick until Herbst’s No. 35 Toyota was caught up in a crash with Elliott and others as Reddick pulled away.

“I know the odds of winning here are really, really small,” Hamlin said. “After I got crashed at the end, I looked at the scoreboard – how many horses have I got left in this race? It was great to see Tyler making all the right moves, and Riley giving him a push at the end.

“It certainly soothes the sting of the day for the 11 car.”