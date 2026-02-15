Will Johnson: The news never ends. We’re overwhelmed. Here’s how to cope

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

By Will Johnson USA TODAY

From Immigration and Customs Enforcement to Greenland and government shutdowns, the barrage of daily headlines is never ending, as are the daily headaches for those who want to stay in the know.

Compounded by the TikTok-ification of technology, Americans are experiencing a profound shift in how they consume and process news – marked by an accelerating pace, mounting cognitive strain and eroding institutional trust. The modern news cycle is nothing new, but the ramifications for U.S. consumers have not yet been studied in full.

According to our latest research, nearly three-quarters (73%) of Americans report that news feels faster than ever before, while over two-thirds (69%) find that news controversies frequently or always overlap. Our breathing room is gone. We are living the collective perception of perpetual crisis.

Americans find themselves caught between the pressure to stay informed and the psychological toll of constant information flow.

Most (52%) feel overwhelmed by news volume, while about a quarter (23%) report feeling anxious. Then there’s the social pressure: 53% of Americans experience pressure to form immediate opinions, prompting many to reduce their news intake or take mental health breaks from political coverage.

This leads to a surprising paradox: We have so much access to information that we’re actually less informed, not more. Indeed, only 20% of Americans report feeling better informed despite constant pressure to stay on top of “it.”

There is clear concern about the normalization of crisis thinking and permanent political exhaustion. When the crisis mindset becomes normalized, doubt becomes destiny.

Americans are not helpless, though. These are the five “golden rules” for navigating today’s 24/7 media environment:

Stop confusing volume with virtue. Being informed is no longer about keeping up with everything. It’s about choosing what actually deserves your attention – and ignoring the rest. Following two or three newspapers or individual journalists reporting in good faith is more important than consuming everything everywhere all at once.

Demand clean lines between fact and opinion. Reporting should not masquerade as opinion, and vice versa. Ads should not hide inside content. Analysis should not blur into speculation or sensationalism. There is a place for news and opinion. Yet if the lines aren’t clear, the media outlet isn’t credible and Americans may stay away.

Reject outrage as a substitute for thinking. Pause before reacting. Ask who produced the story, why it exists and what’s missing. Outrage is easy. Judgment is harder, but it’s necessary. One way to “find the middle” is to consult multiple sources. Don’t watch the CNN clip without watching the Fox News version. Don’t just listen to Joe Rogan and expect the whole truth.

Hold truth higher than alignment. Speaking of truth being wrong is acceptable, being misleading is not. For a journalist, consulting multiple sources matters just like revealing methodology matters to a pollster. Media organizations, pollsters and artificial intelligence systems that don’t explain their work should not earn trust or attention.

Restraint is a civic duty, not a constant crisis. Americans do not need to follow every “breaking news” story in real time to be responsible citizens. Depth beats immediacy, and the better approach to scrolling headlines on X is to actually read in-depth reporting on key issues – three, four, five paragraphs down from the top. Democracy does not require constant vigilance; it requires clarity, and intentional consumption is not disengagement.

Thomas Jefferson once said: “A well-informed citizenry is the best defense against tyranny.” But the Founding Fathers couldn’t have envisioned the tyranny of information itself in a TikTok-driven world of short clips and sound bites.

Jefferson’s point still stands, but “well informed” no longer means just reading Thomas Paine’s “Common Sense.” It means being strategic and selective, knowing what to consume and how – and when to check out.

Will Johnson serves as CEO of Outward Intelligence.