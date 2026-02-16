Ahead of Hungary’s elections, Rubio says Trump is committed to PM Orban’s success

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban attend a news conference on Monday in Budapest, Hungary. (Reuters)

By Humeyra Pamuk and Anita Komuves Reuters

BUDAPEST, Hungary – President Donald Trump is committed to the success of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban because his leadership and rapport with Trump are crucial to U.S. interests, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Monday, offering a robust endorsement of the nationalist leader as he faces a tough election in April.

Speaking at a news conference with Orban in Budapest, Rubio said U.S. ties with Hungary were entering a “golden era” but appeared to suggest that this depended on Orban being re-elected. He also indicated that Washington would be willing to help Budapest financially if needed.

“President Trump is deeply committed to your success, because your success is our success,” Rubio said, standing next to Orban.

“It’s because we want you to continue, because we want this economy to prosper, we want this country to do well. It’s in our national interest. Especially as long as you’re the prime minister and the leader of this country, it’s in our national interest that Hungary be successful,” Rubio said.

Trump has already publicly endorsed Orban, calling him “a truly strong and powerful Leader” in a social media post last week. The Republican leader has repeatedly thrown his weight behind conservative leaders worldwide, most recently by supporting Argentina’s Javier Milei and Japan’s Sanae Takaichi.

U.S. affirms value of ties with Hungary’s Orban “We are entering this golden era of relations between our countries, and not simply because of the alignment of our people, but because of the relationship that you have with the President of the United States,” Rubio said.





At an April 12 parliamentary election set to be keenly contested, Orban faces his biggest challenge since his Fidesz party came to power in 2010.

The vote will have major implications for Europe and its strengthening conservative and far-right political movements.

Orban, long one of Trump’s closest allies in Europe, has often clashed with the EU on a range of issues while keeping cordial ties with Russia and criticising Ukraine.

Many on the American hard-right consider him a model for Trump’s tough immigration policies and support for Christian conservatism.

Rubio, also Trump’s national security adviser, was on the second leg of a two-day tour to Slovakia and Hungary, whose conservative leaders are close to Trump and critical of the European Union.

In both countries, Rubio pledged to forge stronger bonds at a time when Washington’s ties with larger European allies such as France and Germany are under strain.

Rubio praises Orban as Western Europe looks elsewhere Trump’s criticism of Europe, imposition of tariffs on EU countries and ambition to acquire Greenland from fellow NATO member Denmark have prompted Western European leaders to look at carving a more independent path.





At the weekend Munich Security Conference, Rubio delivered a message of unity but also maintained the administration’s criticism of Europe after a year that has scarred transatlantic ties.

Rubio said the outcome of Hungary’s election was up to the voters, but repeatedly praised Orban’s “extraordinarily strong” relationship with the U.S., saying it had “tangible benefits” for bilateral ties.

“If you face financial struggles, if you face things that are impediments to growth, if you face things that threaten the stability of your country, I know that President Trump will be very interested because of your relationship with him and because of this importance of this country to us, to finding ways to provide assistance if that moment ever were to arise,” Rubio said.

Orban has struggled to revive Hungary’s economy since inflation surged after Russia’s February 2022 invasion of neighbouring Ukraine, and growth has stagnated for three years.

He has cut taxes, raised wages and promoted cheap home loans to shore up his poll standings at the cost of a higher budget deficit, inflationary risks and forfeiting progress in slowly reducing one of the European Union’s largest debt piles.

Both Orban and Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico have been accused by EU institutions of weakening their countries’ judiciary, media and anti-corruption enforcement, accusations they reject.