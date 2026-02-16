Meet Pim, the Girl Scout whose internet fame catapulted her cookie sales

By Kate Perez USA TODAY

A 6-year-old Girl Scout in Pennsylvania is absolutely crushing cookie sales this year and is well on her way to beating an all-time record.

Following a bout of social media virality, a scout with Troop 71047 named Pim has sold over 100,000 boxes of cookies and counting, and every sale inches her closer to breaking the record for most Girl Scout Cookies ever sold.

The kindergartener, who broke the single season cookie sale record earlier this year, hopes to eclipse the all-time career sales record of 180,000 boxes held by Girl Scout Katie Francis.

And Pim is getting close, with over 105,560 boxes sold as of Feb. 16.

The famed Girl Scout Cookie boxes sold annually between winter and spring is a way for Girl Scouts ​to earn money for their local troop as well as fund activities and experiences for themselves. Cookies are sold door-to-door, at a booth or online.

USA TODAY spoke with Pim and her family about her first cookie season, her experience as a Girl Scout, and how she got to her record-breaking numbers.

How a question turned into 100,000 boxes of cookies

The majority of Pim’s videos start with a simple question: “Hi, my name is Pim. Do you want to buy some Girl Scout ⁠Cookies?” Often decked out in her Girl Scout vest and speaking in a soft voice, the question has earned her thousands of sales and adoring fans on TikTok.

While Pim might be considered a cookie selling sensation now, just a year ago she was having trouble finding an accepting Girl Scout troop to join, her father ‌Luke Anorak-Neill told USA TODAY. Pim, who her family describes as having disabilities, faced some resistance when she tried to join local ​troops near her, he shared. Pim had first expressed a desire to join the Girl Scouts after seeing a group of girls selling cookies at age 3, he added.

The family eventually found a welcoming troop, formed of all kindergarteners like Pim entering the program for the first time at the earliest level, Daisies. While Pim was initially scared to go to meetings and events, she now enjoys the extracurricular activity and has made friends.

Pim, who can sometimes have trouble communicating and forming complete sentences, told USA TODAY she’s been able to go to a sleepover and a monster truck event so far.

When it came time for cookie season, the videos started simply and as a ⁠request from Girl Scouts as a way to sell cookies, Anorak-Neill said. Each year, selling a certain number of boxes correlates with prizes and trips for the ‌scouts like summer camp, as well as money earned for the troops and internal “Girl Scout ‌Dollars” for the girls to spend on those experiences.

Pim was hesitant at first, but after seeing the reward for selling 2,026 boxes was a trip to Niagara Falls, her goal was set. Niagara Falls is a special place for Anorak-Neill and his partner, Don Neill, and the pair planned to take Pim there for the first time last year. However, Neill learned he ⁠needed a lung transplant, and the trip was called off.

Pim surpassed that goal and secured her spot on the trip without the help of social media, Anorak-Neill said. After, she decided she wanted to keep selling. She first went viral when she asked for people to buy boxes to help her reach her next goal, 5,000 boxes, and it snowballed from there. As the sales increased, so did Pim’s box goal.

While it might seem as ‌though Pim is only getting her sales though social media, she is also asking people ‌in person to buy cookies. Selling door-to-door is actually fun for her because she’s curious to see the inside of people’s homes, Anorak-Neill said.

“For her, that’s the exciting part of going door-to-door. She wants to know what people’s houses look like, and then they decide that she’s cute, and they want to buy cookies from her, and it makes her so happy,” Anorak-Neill said. “Her face when she sells cookies is just awesome.”

‘Pim’s soldiers’ support Girl Scout on social media

While the internet has loved Pim enough ⁠to buy over 100,000 boxes of cookies from her, the support doesn’t stop there. The comment section of Pim’s TikTok videos are flooded with praise for the kindergartener.

Other people have taken on ​making their own videos about Pim, including posting “hauls” of the delivered cookies they ordered ⁠from the kindergartener ​and other supportive clips.

“Just one of Pim’s soldiers doing their duty” reads the text in one video of a box of different Girl Scout Cookie flavors.

Pim sees the positivity, including the comments on her own videos. She sometimes is the person responding to those messages, Anorak-Neill said. He uses the moment as a lesson for Pim to learn acknowledging when someone does something nice for you, he added.

“There are days she actually does the heart emoji and the ‘thank you’ using the predictive text on the on the keyboard. Some of those actually legitimately come from Pim, and it’s my job to teach her, look this (person) bought your cookies, so ⁠they get acknowledged and they get told thank you,” Anorak-Neill said.

Girl Scouts council ‘proud’ of Pim’s success

The support has continued in person. Hailing from the Pittsburgh area of Pennsylvania, Pim’s troop falls in the Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania council in the state. Pim’s cookie sales have caught attention and pride, council PR & Marketing Coordinator Mina Beach told USA TODAY via email.

“Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania is so proud of Pim’s success in reaching her goals in the cookie program and excited about all the fun things her and her troop will do with the proceeds,” Beach wrote. “The ⁠Girl Scout Cookie Program helps provide amazing experiences for girls of all ages, even for girls as young as kindergarten, like Pim.”

‘Her skills are growing’

People in Pim’s community have also been excited by her sales, including her church community and Girl Scout troop, Anorak-Neill said. Whether the sales come from social media or in-person, Anorak-Neill said Pim is the one doing the work by asking people if they want to purchase cookies from her.

“People ask us all the time, ‘I don’t get it, what is she doing?’ They tell me I’m doing all the work. And I go, ‘No, they’re getting exactly what they want. They are getting the girl asking them. That is what ⁠they want,’” Anorak-Neill said. “That’s why it’s working. It’s not me with a picture of my kid … ‌it is her making the ask, and that is why it works.”

With over 30 days left in her cookie season, both Pim and Anorak-Neill said they’re excited ​to see where it goes while also ‌supporting other Girl Scouts and Girl Scout troops. For Anorak-Neill, seeing Pim’s confidence grow with every new video alongside the joy she creates for viewers is reward enough, though he hopes she continues to enjoy the troop ​and one day try for a coveted Girl Scout award.

“Her skills are growing, and who she is as a person is growing, and her being comfortable being herself … we love her for who she is,” Anorak-Neill said. “And someday, when she’s going for her Bronze, Silver, Gold awards, she may be somebody who has way more skills than we ever thought she could be because of how we’re supporting her now, and that is incredible.”