Trump slams energy deal between California and Britain, Politico reports

by Julia Harte Reuters

President Donald Trump denounced a clean energy agreement between the United Kingdom and California Governor Gavin Newsom hours after it was signed on Monday, Politico ​reported.

In an interview with the outlet, Trump said it was “inappropriate” for Britain to be dealing with the Democratic governor. Trump, ⁠a Republican, also branded Newsom “a loser,” saying “his state has gone to hell, ‌and his environmental work is a ​disaster.”

Newsom is an outspoken Trump critic and has publicly mulled seeking the Democratic presidential nomination in 2028.

The energy agreement Newsom inked with British Energy Secretary Ed Miliband ⁠on Monday pledged cooperation on clean energy ‌technologies such as ‌offshore wind, and aims to expand access for British firms to California’s market.

“Donald Trump is ⁠on his knees for coal and Big Oil, selling out America’s future to China,” a Newsom spokesperson ‌said in an email. “Governor ‌Newsom will continue to lead in his absence. Foreign leaders are rejecting Trump and choosing California’s vision for ⁠the future.”

A spokesperson for Britain’s Department for Energy ​Security and Net ⁠Zero said ​that it continued to work closely with the U.S. government and that Monday’s agreement with California was “just one in a series signed at state ⁠level, including Florida and Texas, that will deliver jobs and growth in the UK.”

Trump recently invited the oil and gas ⁠industry to nominate areas in Southern and Central California for a potential sale of offshore oil and gas leases as soon as next year, a ⁠move Newsom and environmental ‌groups condemned as a threat to the ​state’s ‌ecosystems.

In January, Newsom was blocked from speaking inside the official ​U.S. venue at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, a move he blamed on the White House.