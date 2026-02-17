Palantir is latest tech firm to move headquarters to Miami

By Pierre Paulden and Daniel Cancel Bloomberg

Palantir Technologies Inc. said it’s moved its headquarters to Miami from Denver at a time when more tech firms are flocking to South Florida where local officials are promoting the region as an alternative to Silicon Valley.

The relocation announcement was made Tuesday in a brief statement on the social media platform X. A spokesperson for the company didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Miami has been attracting firms and wealthy business executives since the outset of the pandemic drawn by a mix of low taxes, good weather and relatively safe streets. Since Citadel’s big move in 2022, finance companies and tech companies such as Apple Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. have opened or expanded offices. ServiceNow Inc. has committed to opening an office in West Palm Beach.

More recently, a wave of California tech billionaires have been shopping for mansions in Miami at a time when a wealth tax is being discussed back home.

Ken Griffin and Stephen Ross, among the highest-profile billionaires to move to South Florida during the pandemic, recently started bankrolling a new campaign to get others to follow in their footsteps. The pair is funding a $10 million drive to convince more executives, investors and founders to move to the region.

Peter Thiel, Palantir’s chairman, opened an office for his private investment firm in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood at the end of 2025, expanding the billionaire’s presence in Florida. The tech mogul has owned a mansion in Miami Beach since 2020, and his venture capital firm Founders Fund has had an office nearby since 2021. He also moved his voter registration to Florida in March 2024, according to state records.

Palantir, which has locations across the globe, is also expanding its presence in New York City.

Francis Suarez, the former two-term mayor who spent years trying to attract tech and crypto firms to Miami, celebrated the move on X.

“This is the tipping point!!!!” he wrote. “What a watershed moment for Miami…”

