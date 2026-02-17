Rex Huppke: Wow, Elon Musk sure does like white people

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

By Rex Huppke USA TODAY

Elon Musk, the world’s richest man and a guy whose social media platform most companies still use, is a BIG fan of white people. I mean … you could say he thinks white people are super. Maybe even “supreme.”

It’s almost as if he supports some kind of … white supreme-acy. Or something like that.

Responding to an X user who posted, “The Irish will become a minority in Ireland because Irish men are afraid of being called racist and upsetting people from the 3rd world,” Musk wrote on Feb. 11: “Such men are pathetic traitors.”

How subtle.

White men will be slaughtered? Elon Musk is flinging conspiracies.

On Jan. 8, Musk reposted material from an obviously secure and well-adjusted X user who wrote: “If White men become a minority, we will be slaughtered. Remember, if non-Whites openly hate White men while White men hold a collective majority, then they will be 1000x times more hostile and cruel when they are a majority over Whites. White solidarity is the only way to survive.”

Musk added a “100,” noting complete agreement, to his repost. It’s worth noting the X user Musk deemed worthy of highlighting to his more than 200 million followers has posted racial slurs, antisemitic opinions and this gem from Feb. 13: “The White simp is to blame for feminists and jewish supremacy. White men who are dominated by White women are the ultimate problem in the world. We must teach White men to control their women and they will control the world.”

Good to know the CEO of Tesla – the No. 1 car for people who enjoy driving in shame – is reading only the purest forms of racist online commentary.

Musk’s online posts have grown increasingly nativist and disturbing.

Musk owns X, formerly Twitter, and has let it morph into the online equivalent of a circa-1941 Nazi bar. While many have fled the site, corporations and news organizations (including my own), along with all manner of politicians and celebrities, continue to use a platform run by a man who is unapologetically promoting white supremacist talking points.

The Guardian analyzed Musk’s X posts from the first month of 2026 and found: “The richest man in the world posted about how the white race was under threat, made allusions to race science or promoted anti-immigrant conspiracy content on 26 out of 31 days in January.”

The newspaper report added: “The Tesla CEO’s most recent output displays a more consistent and explicit engagement with white supremacist content and nativist activists than in the past, however, lending them the imprimatur of the world’s richest person and spreading their ideas to his audience of over 200 million followers.”

Musk is not your average person. He has money and a big platform.

Heidi Beirich, cofounder of the Global Project Against Extremism, told the Guardian: “If you stripped Elon Musk’s name off of these things and showed them to me, I would think that this was a white supremacist.”

My guess is that’s because Musk is a white supremacist. That’s my opinion, of course, supported by facts I’ve already presented. Musk has consistently denied being racist or antisemitic or any of those white supremacist-y things. But if there’s one thing I’ve found about racists in my years on this planet, it’s that they deny being racist despite saying A LOT of racist things. They seem to think the words that fall out of their mouths make sense, and it’s the fault of others if they take them the wrong way.

The reason this all matters so much is we’re not talking about some random garbage-poster spewing hate from an anonymous social media account. We’re talking, again, about the richest man in the world, a man who wields a massive megaphone and the power, via money and X, to influence the ways people think and vote.

On Sunday, Musk made a historically ludicrous cry for America to maintain some form of “English-Scotts-Irish” culture, which I assume is weirdo code for “white”: “For a country to survive, there has to be a common culture. Nobody dies to defend a ‘multicultural economic zone’!”

Buddy, there are some military veterans who’d like to speak with you about that nonsense.

And Princeton University historian Kevin Kruse responded to Musk’s claim, writing on his “Campaign Trails” blog: “There’s an extensive literature that tracks the ways in which concepts of diversity have stood at the heart of the United States of America from the founding. The founding generation believed in the ideal so much they put it on the Seal of the United States – ‘E Pluribus Unum,’ or ‘out of many, one.’ ”

After all these years of watching movies with billionaire supervillains, we finally have one in the flesh, but far too many people continue to act like it’s no big deal.

Companies and people and every entity I can think of should have long ago dropped X like a bad habit, which it was. Promoting your product or your brand on a site owned by a guy who thinks “White solidarity is the only way to survive” is several steps beyond problematic.

Musk’s brand of white genocide conspiracy theory nonsense was once found only in the darkest corners of the internet. Now he has mainstreamed it, and he’s pulling people down a rabbit hole that can lead to horrifically bad places.

I haven’t posted on X for some time. My account there still exists, but only because I got locked out when I left and haven’t been able to get back in to delete the whole thing. Let it rot, I say.

It’s time to encourage any and all who still use that site to consider who and what they’re tacitly supporting. It’s a white guy who REALLY thinks white people are great. Like … to an increasingly uncomfortable degree.

