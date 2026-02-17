Senior Quinn Lipke goes for career-high, University boys top Central Valley in semifinal; Gonzaga Prep girls roll | District 6 basketball

University senior Quinn Lipke picked a good night to put up his career-best night. Lipke had five 3-pointers, finishing with 21 points, and the visiting seventh-seeded Titans (14-8) beat third-seeded Central Valley (15-7) 72-65 in a District 6 3A semifinal on Tuesday.

With the win, the Titans qualified for state.

U-Hi, which finished in a four-way tie for fourth in the Greater Spokane League this season at 5-4, upset second-seeded Kennewick 59-56 on Saturday to reach the semi. They will play at Mt. Spokane for the district title on Friday at 6 p.m.

“We faced some adversity throughout the year, but (the team) continued to respond each day and practice every day, day in and day out,” U-Hi coach Rich Tesmer said. “And it’s just a total testament to the boys and how hard they’re willing to work and also how coachable they are.

Lipke spent most of last season injured. His previous career-high was 16 points on Jan. 27 against Mt. Spokane.

“My coaches have been telling me I need to be more aggressive,” Lipke said. “I ended up taking the most shots I ever had in the first half. Got my career high in the first half. So really appreciative of the moment that they created for us.”

“Quinn is just the epitome of what our culture is all about here at U-Hi,” Tesmer said. “The kid, all he knows is how to work hard. And I’m just so grateful that it paid off for him, and in one of the biggest moments. Such a hard worker, he deserves everything he got tonight.”

Anytime the two district rivals meet it means a little more. CV beat U-Hi twice in the regular season and owns the all-time head-to-head advantage 92-56.

“We lost to them twice already this year,” Lipke said. “We’re just really fortunate to be here. You know, at the end of day, it’s another game. But we took care of business.”

Lipke’s 3 with 2:55 to go put U-Hi up 62-57, and CV’s Jace Nordhagen hit two free throws with 1:16 left to make it a two-point game. Sam Delegard (21 points) hit a 3 from the corner then after defensive rebound, he made two from the line to make it 67-60.

Delegard added four more free throws and U-Hi’s Cinderella run continued.

Brady Bell added 21 points for U-Hi. CV was led by Orland Axton with 23 points and Cameron Walls added 16.

Boys 4A

Gonzaga Prep 76, Chiawana 48: Dylynn Groves scored 19 points and the second-seeded Bullpups (18-5) defeated the visiting third-seeded Riverhawks (19-4) in a District 6 4A semifinal game. Gonzaga Prep travels to top-seeded Richland for the District 6 4A championship on Friday. Both teams will advance to State.

Mead 77, Hanford 60: Karson Maze hit 9 out of 10 free throws and sixth-seeded Panthers (11-10) eliminated the visiting top-seeded Falcons (22-1). Mead will play fifth-seeded Kamiakin on Thursday in a loser-out game.

Lewis and Clark 67, Ferris 48: Brady Dowling led with 15 points and the fourth-seeded Tigers (12-10) eliminated the visiting eighth-seeded Saxons (7-16). Boston Hess scored 14 points for Ferris. LC faces third-seeded Chiawana in a loser-out game on Thursday.

3A

Mt. Spokane 81, Sageview 56: Tysen Lewis scored 24 points with 11 field goals and the top-seeded Wildcats (16-6) defeated the visiting fourth-seeded Lobos (11-12) in a District 6 3A semifinal loser-out game. Mt. Spokane advances to the District 6 3A championship against seventh-seeded University on Friday.

Ridgeline 73, Walla Walla 71 (D/OT): Caden Andreas hit key shots in double-overtime and the fifth-seeded Falcons (10-12) eliminated the visiting eighth-seeded Blue Devils (9-15). Ridgeline will play third-seeded Central Valley in a loser-out on Thursday.

2A

Clarkston 81, East Valley 59: Dray Torpey scored from all over the court with 34 points and the visiting fifth-seeded Bantams (9-13) eliminated the fourth-seeded Knights (4-17). Clarkston will play top-seeded Pullman in a loser-out game on Thursday.

Rogers: 68, Deer Park 45: Kayoni Yoeun scored 21 points and the third-seeded Pirates (11-8) eliminated the visiting sixth-seeded Stags (3-17). Cam Noel led Deer Park with 21 points. Rogers will play second-seeded West Valley in a loser-out game on Thursday.

1A

Medical Lake 62, Lakeside 49: Grant Moffatt scored 15 points and the second-seeded Cardinals (14-8) defeated the top-seeded Eagles (15-6) in a District 6 1A championship game at West Valley HS. Luke Howie led Lakeside with 20 points.

Medical Lake plays in a D5/6 Crossover game and Lakeside will face third-seeded Colville in a winner to D5/6 crossover game and loser-out on Thursday at West Valley HS.

Colville 56, Riverside 49: Parker Darnold scored 22 points and the third-seeded Crimson Hawks (9-12) eliminated the fourth-seeded Rams (5-15) in a District 6 1A loser-out game at West Valley HS. Ben Riggles led Riverside with 15 points.

Girls 4A

Gonzaga Prep 75, Richland 44: Aylah Cornwall went 8 out of 9 at the free-throw line scoring 25 points, Belle Hernandez added 24 and the second-seeded Bullpups (21-0) defeated the visiting third-seeded Bombers (16-7) in a District 6 4A semifinal game. Gonzaga Prep advances to the District 6 4A championship against top-seeded Chiawana on Friday.

Chiawana 49, Mead 29: Kailee Maldonado scored 23 points and the top-seeded Riverhawks (24-0) defeated the visiting fourth-seeded Panthers (16-5) in a District 6 4A semifinal game on Tuesday. Kianna Kostelecky had 10 points and eight rebounds for Mead.

Mead will play sixth-seeded Lewis and Clark on Thursday in a loser-out game.

Lewis and Clark 67, Pasco 36: Ruby Shaw scored 20 points, Rhiannon Kilgore added 14 and the sixth-seeded Tigers (9-12) eliminated the visiting seventh-seeded Bulldogs (5-18).

Kamiakin 65, Ferris 37: Juju Lewis and Brooke Chisholm scored 14 points apiece and the fifth-seeded Braves (12-11) eliminated the visiting eighth-seeded Saxons (8-16).

3A

University 56, Hermiston 47: McKenzie Handran scored 20 points and the visiting third-seeded Titans (15-7) defeated the second-seeded Bulldogs (16-6) in a District 6 3A semifinal game. University plays top-seeded Ridgeline in the District 6 3A championship on Friday with both teams advancing to state.

Central Valley 54, Mt. Spokane 31: Aspen Henry scored 22 points and the fifth-seeded Bears (13-9) eliminated the visiting eighth-seeded Wildcats (5-18). Dez Manuel led Mt. Spokane with nine points. Central Valley plays second-seeded Hermiston on Thursday in a loser-out game.

Kennewick 72, Shadle Park 40: The sixth-seeded Lions (13-10) eliminated the visiting seventh-seeded Highlanders (6-16). Details were unavailable.

2A

West Valley 61, East Valley 29: Cassie Brooks scored 23 points, Brynlee Ordinario added 17 and the third-seeded Eagles (14-6) eliminated the visiting sixth-seeded Knights (3-18). Italia Salina led East Valley with 13 points. West Valley advances to play second-seeded Deer Park on Thursday in a loser-out game.

Pullman 73, Rogers 35: River Sykes hit 10 buckets in a 21-point night and the fourth-seeded Greyhounds (13-9) eliminated the visiting fifth-seeded Pirates (3-16). Pullman will play top-seeded Clarkston on Thursday in a loser-out game.

1A

Lakeside 46, Colville 24: The Top-seeded Eagles (15-6) defeated the second-seeded Crimson Hawks (14-7) in the District 6 1A championship game. Lakeside advances to D5/6 crossover game and Colville will play in a loser-out game on Thursday.

Medical Lake 63, Riverside 30: The third-seeded Cardinals (6-14) eliminated the fourth-seeded Rams (0-20) at West Valley HS. Medical Lake will play second-seeded Colville in a winner to D5/6 crossover game and loser-out on Thursday at West Valley HS.