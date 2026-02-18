Former Washington State running back Dwight Tardy named head football coach at Moscow High School

Former Washington State running back Dwight Tardy was named as head football coach at Moscow High School, the school announced on Friday.

Tardy was the first running back in school history to lead the team in rushing four times. He earned All-Pac-10 honorable mention following his senior season when he amassed 788 all-purpose yards.

Tardy replaced Rob Bafus at coach. Moscow went 6-3 this season but did not qualify for the postseason.