The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
30°F
Current Conditions
Overcast clouds
View complete weather report

Color Scheme

Subscribe now

Former Washington State running back Dwight Tardy named head football coach at Moscow High School

WSU running back Dwight Tardy makes one UCLA defender miss as he hits up into the line during their game in Pullman Saturday November 14, 2009. CHRISTOPHER ANDERSON chrisa@spokesman.com (CHRISTOPHER ANDERSON)
By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Former Washington State running back Dwight Tardy was named as head football coach at Moscow High School, the school announced on Friday.

Tardy was the first running back in school history to lead the team in rushing four times. He earned All-Pac-10 honorable mention following his senior season when he amassed 788 all-purpose yards.

Tardy replaced Rob Bafus at coach. Moscow went 6-3 this season but did not qualify for the postseason.