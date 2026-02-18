James Talarico raises $2.5 million for Texas Senate run after Colbert drama

By Dave Goldiner New York Daily News

James Talarico raised a whopping $2.5 million for his campaign for U.S. Senate from Texas in just 24 hours after late night host Stephen Colbert accused CBS of scrapping a planned interview with the Democratic rising star.

The state lawmaker raked in the biggest one-day windfall of his campaign after Colbert said CBS ordered him to nix the chat, causing a video to go viral with more than 5 million hits on YouTube.

“This is a campaign of, by, and for the people. So I’m proud that neighbors from all across our state and country stood together to defend free speech,” Talarico said in a statement.

Colbert, whose show is in its final few months after being canceled by the Eye Network, says corporate bosses warned him not to air the interview with Talarico. CBS counters that it was acting over newly issued Federal Communications Commission guidelines that might require them to give equal time to other candidates.

Talarico, 36, a Christian minister and former teacher whose populist campaign is raising hopes of a Democratic upset in the deep red Lone Star State, says President Donald Trump’s cronies are panicking over his momentum.

“Trump is worried we’re about to flip Texas,” he tweeted.

The drama over the Colbert interview couldn’t have come at a better time for Talarico, who is battling Rep. Jasmine Crockett for the Democratic nomination in the closely watched Senate race.

Early in-person voting ahead of the March 3 primary for U.S. Senate and House seats kicked off Tuesday across Texas.

First day turnout was off the charts in several of the sprawling urban counties that comprise the main Democratic strongholds in the Lone Star State, although analysts warn it’s difficult to project whether that necessarily tilts the primary odds in Talarico’s favor.

Republicans are waging a hotly contested primary fight of their own in the biggest red state of them all.

Longtime incumbent Sen. John Cornyn is seeking to fend off a strong challenge from controversial Attorney General Ken Paxton, who has been accused of corruption and narrowly avoided impeachment but boasts a stronger following among President Trump’s loyal army of supporters.

Rep. Wesley Hunt is also vying in the GOP race, which appears to be headed for a May runoff.

Most Democrats believe their best chance to score an upset would involve running against the scandal-tarred Paxton in the November general election.