MODE Prep picks up first win over Power Conference team in California | Prep basketball

MODE Prep was back in action this past week at the GrindSession-Los Angeles tournament held in Torrance, California. This was MODE Prep’s second consecutive Power Conference tournament.

MODE went 1-1 over the weekend, beating Star Alliance from Italy on Saturday, 62-59. This was MODE’s first victory verses a Power Conference team.

MODE got off to a slow start against Star Alliance, trailing 17-9 after the first quarter and 30-21 at halftime. But MODE got going in the third, sparked by Alassane Doucoure on both the offensive and defensive ends. MODE got its first lead at 52-51 with four minutes left in the fourth and never lost it.

Doucoure finished the game with 22 points, nine rebounds and four blocks. Rayan Elghaly chipped in 13 points and six assists.

On Sunday, MODE played DNA Prep Academy from Chatsworth, California. MODE couldn’t make up for another slow start and DNA’s hot shooting, falling 86-66. Doucoure again posted 22 points and Elghaly added 13 points in the loss.

“We have to learn how to get out of the gates faster,” MODE Prep head coach Jon Adams said. “I’m proud how we stayed focused and methodically chipped away at Star Alliance’s lead and then icing away the game with good possessions and trips to the free throw line. But you can’t get behind teams like DNA Prep, who shoot the lights out. We still need better defensive effort, especially on the perimeter. We’ll get back to it this week and clean some things up.”

MODE Prep was supposed to play in Orlando, Florida next weekend, but the tournament got canceled. Team organizers will try to add a couple regional games to the calendar before heading to the GrindSession Elevation Division National Tournament held in Bowling Green, Kentucky, on March 6-9.