Trump officials limit FEMA travel to disaster areas amid funding lapse, emails show

The Department of Homeland Security has halted almost all travel amid the ongoing standoff over its funding, restricting the ability of some Federal Emergency Management Agency staff to move in and out of disaster-affected areas, according to emails and documents obtained by The Washington Post.

Much of the department ran out of money over the weekend after negotiations stalled between the White House and Democratic lawmakers over restrictions on federal immigration enforcement. It is normal for the department to stop employees from traveling across the country for various assignments, such as trainings, during a funding lapse, 10 current and former FEMA officials said. But it is unusual for a government shutdown to impede ongoing disaster recovery efforts, the officials explained, saying it further reflects sweeping policies instituted under Homeland Security Secretary Kristi L. Noem.

Typically, some FEMA staffers’ ability to travel to and from ongoing disaster recovery projects is unaffected by DHS funding. And usually, disaster travel is always allowed because it is mission-critical, a current veteran official said.

Officials from DHS and FEMA did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.

On Tuesday night, DHS sent out an email ordering a stop to all travel, including for disaster-related work, sparking confusion across the agency as teams continue to respond to 14 ongoing disaster declarations as a result of brutal winter storms that hit parts of the country last month. The next morning, officials within DHS and FEMA had to scramble and negotiate guidance for how disaster-specific workers could continue to travel, according to an official familiar with the situation.

“In most cases, FEMA’s ability to deploy staff to active disaster response and recovery operations is not impacted by a DHS funding lapse,” said former FEMA administrator Deanne Criswell. “Those personnel are funded through the Stafford Act’s Disaster Relief Fund, which is specifically designed to ensure continuity of operations during emergencies. If DHS experiences a shutdown, FEMA employees supported by the Disaster Relief Fund should still be able to travel and carry out response missions.”

Emails and documents obtained by The Post show that FEMA officials must submit a justification to DHS headquarters for an employee to travel, explaining why the staffer needs to travel during the funding lapse. Officials also have to state whether the travel is “mission essential,” which involves the “safety of human life or protection of property.”

“DHS imposing restrictions on FEMA’s ability to deploy our response/recovery workforce slows us down and limits our ability to respond quickly and effectively to the needs of impacted states and communities,” said one official in a region still cleaning up from the heavy onslaught of sleet and snow.

According to one email sent Tuesday night, agency staff currently deployed in another region that was particularly hard-hit can continue assisting communities. But those who were slated to travel to these locations after Thursday can no longer do so. Employees who were on a rotation - perhaps home for a week to see family or go to the doctor - are not able to return to their job under the order.

These rotations are critical to disaster work because they enable people who’ve been working nonstop to take a break and then come back to their work. FEMA is also required to relieve employees who’ve been working too long in a state where they don’t live.

In the email, FEMA staff who had not yet begun their deployments or returns from rotation were directed to cancel their travel, and notify their point of contact to “receive updated reporting instructions.”

“Additional agencywide information will be forthcoming,” it read.

The snag with some FEMA employees being unable to travel for disaster work, take breaks or relieve their colleagues adds to the beleaguered agency’s long list of operational issues since President Donald Trump took office for a second time and his appointees implemented significant changes in how the agency functions.

The travel pause has also halted some of FEMA’s other critical work, such as leading exercises and assessments for emergency plans and procedures at nuclear facilities, and flood mapping meetings with communities, according to an email obtained by The Post and an agency official familiar with the situation. That “will delay flood map updates, which directly impacts people waiting on new maps for any number of reasons,” the official said.

As the winter storms barreled in last month, Noem, who’s been spearheading many of FEMA’s staffing reductions and reforms, was particularly hands-on, embedding at its headquarters, hosting a call with governors to show her support and holding news conferences with FEMA staff in front of maps laying out where the weather would hit.

DHS also made a big push to pre-position teams, millions of ready-made meals and liters of water, blankets, and hundreds of generators in several states that were expected to get slammed.

That’s why instituting travel restrictions when staffers are still working on these storm responses is even more frustrating, several current employees said.

“They are just trying to make it hurt, and the only people they are hurting are survivors and FEMA employees,” one veteran official said. “They just pull new rules out every day.”