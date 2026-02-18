USA clips Sweden in OT thriller to reach Olympic men’s hockey semifinals

Helene St. James and Mike Brehm Detroit Free Press

MILAN — The United States overcome a late tying goal, beat Sweden in an overtime thriller and is heading to the 2026 Winter Olympics men’s hockey semifinals.

Quinn Hughes, who had missed last year’s 4 Nations Face-Off with an injury, was the difference maker, scoring at 3:27 of overtime for a 2-1 victory on Wednesday, Feb. 18. Hughes was mobbed by USA teammates after the game, including his brother Jack.

The USA had appeared to be in control of the game and Dylan Larkin scored in the second period, set up by Jack and Quinn Hughes, and goalie Connor Hellebuyck was stopping everything that came his way.

But Sweden connected after pulling Jacob Markstrom for the extra skater. Lucas Raymond, Sweden’s best player at the Olympics, made a cross-ice pass to Mika Zibanejad for the tying ​goal with 1:31 left in the third period.

The USA didn’t let down after the tying goal. It outshot Sweden 6-0 in overtime. Quinn Hughes took a pass from Matt Boldy near the boards, circled back, skated between the faceoff circles and ripped a shot past Markstrom.

The Americans will face Slovakia in the semifinals on Friday, Feb. 20. Canada and defending champion Finland, who rallied and won in overtime, will play in the other semifinal.

Sweden had played a day earlier against Latvia and the USA, which had a bye, took ⁠advantage, outshooting Sweden 20-8 in the second period. Larkin scored in the period, tipping in a Jack Hughes shot for his first goal of the tournament.

Compounding Sweden’s fatigue, Victor Hedman was injured in the warmups and wasn’t able to play. He spent the game watching on the bench.

Hughes’ goal gave the United States its first victory against Sweden in the NHL ‌era (1998-2014, plus this year). The USA had lost to Sweden in 1998 and 2006.