What to stream: Recent theatrical highlights now available to rent at home

By Katie Walsh Tribune News Service

Two of the best movies to hit theaters in 2026 are now available to rent or buy at home, so if you missed them in theaters, or can’t wait to rewatch, now is your chance.

First up, Nia DaCosta’s rip-roaring second installment in the newly rebooted “28 Years Later” zombie series, “The Bone Temple,” is now available to rent or buy on iTunes/Amazon and other digital platforms. It picks up right where Danny Boyle’s “28 Years Later,” from last year, left off, so it would be a good idea to catch up with that one, which is now streaming on Netflix, for the whole experience.

In “28 Years Later: The Bone Temple,” our young hero Spike finds himself trying to survive mainland England, wasted by the zombie virus, caught up with a scary gang of hooligans called the Jimmies (led by a mesmerizing Jack O’Connell) and a kindly, if intimidated doctor (Ralph Fiennes) who hopes to find a cure for the zombie psychosis. Written by Alex Garland, in our review from January, we said, “Garland juxtaposes faith and reason and how they oppose one another in a world where the foundations and ‘order’ have been torn asunder…. Religion is mere theater – or at least a really great rock show.” Rent or buy “28 Years Later: The Bone Temple” today.

Also available to rent or buy is master filmmaker Park Chan-wook’s acidic capitalist satire “No Other Choice,” based on the novel “The Ax” by Donald E. Westlake and starring legendary Korean actor Lee Byung-hun. The cautionary fable follows a man who is eliminated from his paper factory position and then concocts an elaborate scheme to take out the competition for the jobs that he’s applying for, losing himself in the process.

Our review said, “no other living filmmaker could so elegantly dance the line between bleak, absurd, devastating and slapstick like (Park) does in his 10th feature film and latest masterpiece … a starkly hilarious satire about what it means to try and survive our current capitalist nightmare.” Rent or buy “No Other Choice” on all digital platforms.

While it came out during the holiday season, don’t miss “The Housemaid,” which is available to rent or buy as well. Directed by Paul Feig, and based on a bestselling novel, this twisty, twisted romance starring Amanda Seyfried, Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar is sexy, unpredictable and entirely unhinged, perfect for a wine-soaked girls night.

In our review in December, we said the film was like, “‘Gaslight’ meets ‘Jane Eyre,’ with a dash of ‘Rebecca,’ with all the various roles lightly scrambled, and a much sexier, nastier streak than any of those mannered mindbenders. Feig stylishly waltzes us through this steamy, twisty mystery with ease, but not necessarily sophistication – this is the kind of frothy entertainment that you can still enjoyably comprehend after a glass or two, which in fact might enhance the experience.” Rent it on all digital platforms.

There’s more than enough in all genres for an enjoyable movie night at home, so keep up with the best of 2026 on streaming.