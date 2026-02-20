France’s ascendant far right has Europe seeking out firewalls

By Samy Adghirni and Mark Schroers Bloomberg

Europe is rushing to safeguard its most critical institutions ahead of a presidential election in France which surveys show a commanding lead for the far-right National Rally.

France’s central bank chief, Francois Villeroy de Galhau, announced he would leave his post prematurely and Christine Lagarde is considering her future as president of the European Central Bank, both ahead of France’s election next year in moves that would prevent possible far-right influence in naming successors.

France, a founding member of the European Union and its second-largest economy, plays a crucial role in driving the bloc’s political agenda and economic policies. Paris, with Berlin, has been at the center of the EU’s biggest decisions, and the presence of a nationalist, euroskeptic president in the Elysee Palace would indelibly alter the European project.

“In various ways, Europe is trying to sideline disruptive populists,” Holger Schmieding, chief economist at Berenberg, wrote in a report this week. “In times of rapid change, Europe cannot afford to be held back by a minority of naysayers.”

Schmieding added that appointing a successor to Lagarde early “would deny France’s right-wing National Rally the chance to obstruct or shape the decision” if it wins the upcoming April 2027 election.

The National Rally, led by Marine Le Pen and Jordan Bardella, has become the largest party in the lower house of parliament, despite mainstream groups creating a so-called cordon sanitaire – a term used most often to describe the tactic of refusing alliances with the far right in an attempt to keep it out of power.

The party was founded by Marine’s father, Jean-Marie Le Pen, who was convicted of racism and Holocaust denial. But she’s spent years trying to shed the group’s historical ties to extremism and euroskepticism and remake the National Rally into a respectable political party.

The National Rally has gained ground in every national election since President Emmanuel Macron took office in 2017. It’s leading opinion polls with the next presidential contest roughly a year away.

But Le Pen was dealt a massive political blow in March when a Paris criminal court convicted her of misusing money allocated to pay aides when she was a member of the European Parliament.

The three-time presidential candidate was found guilty of embezzlement and given an immediate five-year ban on running for office, seemingly thwarting her hopes of replacing Macron, who by law can’t run for a consecutive third term.

A court is expected to rule on Le Pen’s appeal in July, determining if she’ll be able to run in the upcoming election. But Bardella has said he would run if Le Pen is barred.

“The president of the republic is dramatically accelerating the lockdown of institutions in the hope of placing obstacles in the path of his successor,” Bardella said in an interview with Bloomberg. “This is an unacceptable attempt to force the hand of the institutions.”

Another significant policy decision in the EU will be agreeing on the bloc’s nearly $2.4 trillion long-term budget, which enters into force in January 2028. Efforts are being made to wrap up negotiations by the end of this year so the budget can be adopted ahead of the French ballot, according to people familiar with the plans, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Bardella cited the acceleration of talks over the EU budget as an example of what he described as Macron’s undue meddling.

And while Le Pen has toned down her Russia-friendly rhetoric and no longer calls for leaving the EU, she’s argued that French law should take supremacy to EU rules, Paris should pay less into the bloc’s budget and countries should gain more control over their borders. These demands would potentially put France on a collision course with the EU’s treaty.

Another point of concern could be intelligence sharing, particularly given the National Rally’s close historical ties to Russia. In 2023, the party paid back more than $7.7 million to close out a loan originally taken from a Russian bank as it sought to distance itself from accusations of foreign influence.

Bardella said in November that the party would push the ECB to relaunch quantitative easing as a way to tackle France’s bloated debt burden.

Last week, Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel warned of the danger of central banks prioritizing fiscal objectives over containing inflation. He pointed to President Donald Trump’s attacks on the Fed and warned that any success there could be “a blueprint for politicians in other countries.”

But a European strategy to put up guardrails around its critical institutions risks backfiring if voters sense the moves undermine the democratic principles they’re trying to uphold.

“President Macron has taken an illiberal drift that consists purely and simply of refusing to consider the possibility of stepping down from power in the proper manner, as provided for by the institutions,” Bardella said.