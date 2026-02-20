How Cal Raleigh helped bring Mitch Garver back to the Mariners

By Adam Jude Seattle Times

PEORIA, Ariz. — Back home in Colorado, Mitch Garver worked out and waited.

Waited for a phone call that never came.

Until Cal Raleigh reached out earlier this week with a suggestion.

A day later, Garver had a deal in place to return to the Mariners and compete for the backup catcher’s job behind Raleigh.

“Super slow offseason. Never really got any good offers or formal offers,” Garver said Friday morning in his first full day back in Mariners camp. “Cal reached out and said, ‘Maybe you should try calling the Mariners.’ So we called Justin (Hollander, the Mariners GM). Within 24 hours, we were able to work something out.”

Garver, 35, signed a minor league deal that will pay him $2.25 million if he makes the major league active roster at any point this season.

Two years ago, Garver arrived in Seattle on a two-year, $24-million deal with the idea he would be the Mariners’ regular designated hitter. He struggled mightily in 2024, but he found a niche last year as a valuable clubhouse voice and Raleigh’s backup.

He appreciated the nudge from Raleigh this week.

“Just being by his side, giving him that breathing room to help him be his best and whatever he needs on that given day,” Garver said. “I don’t know what the season is going to look like, obviously, but he’s a good friend of mine. He’s a good player, obviously, but he’s a great person.”

Garver will compete with Andrew Knizner, 31, who signed a one-year, $1 million guaranteed major league contract.

Knizner might still have the overall edge to make the opening day roster, but Garver has built-in respect and experience working with the pitching staff the past two seasons.

“I feel about as good as I ever have, physically and mentally,” Garver said.

Garver appeared in 87 games for the M’s last season, posting a .209/.297/.343 slash line (. 640 OPS) with five doubles, a triple, nine homers and 30 RBI.

He started 42 games behind the plate and 22 games at designated hitter last season.

“Last year was, it was a fine year, and I kind of grew into that position a little bit more than I thought I would have,” Garver said. “I love that role — older guy in the clubhouse. I can still play a couple times a week and give some versatility off the bench, but being that role model and helping the young guys was something I enjoy doing. I can still play. My role changed a little bit and I started appreciating it more.”

Garver was greeted with nearly endless hugs from teammates, coaches and staffers when he arrived.

“Going anywhere else would feel weird at this point, especially after last year,” Garver said. “You just look at the way our clubhouse was built last year — it was such a fun environment to go into every day. … It was probably one of the most fun experiences I’ve had.”

He’d like to run it back this year.

“My family is stoked. My kids are excited to get up to Seattle,” he said. “They made a bunch of friends the past two years and they’re really excited to get back up there and see them. You can’t beat a Seattle summer. It’s the best.”