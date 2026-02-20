Medical Lake’s Dylan Stoltz shines in individual events; Mt. Spokane places sixth at state gymnastics

By Terry Wood The Spokesman-Review

In a sport often dominated by West Side schools, Dylan Stoltz of Medical Lake was pleased to be able to remind people that the East Side of Washington produces some skilled gymnasts as well.

At the 3A/2A state gymnastics meet Friday night at Sammamish High School in Bellevue, Stoltz, a sophomore, placed fifth in the all-around and qualified to compete for two events in Saturday’s individual finals.

“This is my way of showing there’s good talent on the East Side,” Stoltz said. Stoltz posted a 35.9 all-around score, trailing three gymnasts from Shorecrest in the top four spots, including all-around champion Aine McKenna (37.025). Shorecrest won the 3A/2A title with a score of 168.875, followed by Inglemoor (165.325), 2025 champion Ballad (164.725), and Columbia River (164.425).

Mt. Spokane placed sixth in the team competition (152.8). Kyla Roberts of University took seventh (34.625) in all-around.

Mt. Spokane freshman Evelin Williams finished 11th among all-around competitors (34.0). Lily Gammon and Layla Meier of Mt. Spokane were also top-20 all-around finishers.

For Stoltz, it was a satisfying meet, even if it wasn’t the smoothest. “I had a lot of struggles and unexpected things come up, and I ended up adapting really well,” she said.

The strangest complication was a bloody nose that would not quit as she prepared to compete on bars. “I don’t know where it came from,” Stoltz said. “I was gone for about 45 minutes, and I just had to compete with it. But I qualified to compete on bars (in the individual finals).” Her 9.35 was the fourth-best bars score of the night. She and junior teammate Makalia McKenney both qualified for Saturday’s floor finals.

“This has been a really up-and-down season,” Stoltz said. “I’ll have a really good meet and then hit a few really rough spots, so I just push through. Tonight was a good meet.”

Reagan Cook of North Central also qualified to compete for an individual title on vault, as did Mt. Spokane’s Williams.

Chloe McQuesten, Mt. Spokane’s second-year coach, was pleased with her squad’s outing.

“One thing that has been the most impressive to me is this is not a team of lifelong gymnasts,” she said. “A lot of girls on our team have not done gymnastics before coming to high school gymnastics, and the amount of talent they have gained is just really incredible.

“I’m been impressed not just by their skills and abilities, but their positivity as well. They’re just such lovely girls. They’re very kind, and they’re very fun to be around.”

She praised senior Lexi Coy who bounced back from back spasms that kept her out of the state-qualifying meet a week ago to compete Friday night. Meier, a junior, also has been battling back pain. “But she had a great vault tonight, her best vault of the season.

“There’s been so many great things this year,” McQuesten said, “a lot of hard work, a lot of positive stuff. They all get along so well. They enjoy being around each other so much. But another big part of it is they just love the sport. They would love to win state, I’m sure, but they love being in the gym, and that keeps them coming back.

“I really enjoyed the season,” she said. “I’ve fallen in love coaching these girls.”

During the award session, Kelly Leaf of Mt. Spokane was named the 3A/2A assistant coach of the year.