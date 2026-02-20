New York man tried to ram Nevada substation in act of terrorism, police say

Neil Vigdor and Rylee Kirk New York Times

A heavily armed man from New York tried to ram his rental car into a power substation outside Las Vegas on Thursday, crashing through a perimeter fence before killing himself, according to authorities, who said they were treating the breach as terrorism.

Investigators said that the man, Dawson Maloney, 23, a law student from Albany, had recently been reported missing and had threatened to harm himself on multiple occasions.

Around 10 a.m. Thursday, Maloney turned up more than 2,500 miles from home, accelerating his rented silver Nissan Sentra toward a substation in Boulder City, Nevada, Sheriff Kevin McMahill of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said at a news conference Friday.

Maloney did not reach the substation, plowing his car instead into large industrial wire reels, according to McMahill, who showed security camera footage of the crash.

He said a witness heard gunshots. When officers approached the vehicle, Maloney was dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, McMahill said.

“In a message to his mother, the suspect referred to himself as a dead terrorist son and stated he felt he had an obligation to carry out his act,” McMahill said.

Officers found two shotguns, an AR-style pistol, ammunition, flamethrowers and a hatchet inside Maloney’s rental car, according to McMahill, who said that Maloney was wearing soft body armor.

Law enforcement officials said they found ingredients for making explosives and extremist materials inside a hotel room where Maloney had stayed before the attack. The materials included books promoting white supremacy, right-wing and left-wing views, environmental extremism and anti-government ideology.

There was no major damage to the substation, which officials said is part of the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power and transfers electricity from the Hoover Dam southeast of Las Vegas to the Los Angeles area.

It was not clear why Maloney chose that particular substation, which is in an area in the Mojave Desert known for energy production, including solar farms.

Efforts to reach Maloney’s family were not immediately successful Friday.

Maloney was a student at Albany Law School and had been scheduled to graduate in 2027, according to the institution.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.