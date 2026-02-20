Nurses, NY-Presbyterian reach tentative deal, ending 6-week strike

Thomas Tracy New York Daily News

NEW YORK — New York-Presbyterian Hospital has reached a tentative deal with its nurses, ending a historic six-week strike, officials said Friday.

Striking nurses could return to work as early as next week if members of the New York State Nurses Association ratify the new contract this weekend.

The tentative agreement includes improved enforceable safe staffing standards, an increase in the number of nurses, protections against workplace violence and safeguards against artificial intelligence, union officials told NY1.

The deal also protects health benefits and increases salaries by more than 12% over the life of the three-year contract.

Nurses at Montefiore and Mount Sinai hospital systems reached tentative agreements with management earlier this month, ending their strikes, but New York-Presbyterian wouldn’t budge, forcing the 4,200 nurses who worked there to remain on the picket line longer.

“For a month and a half, through some of the harshest weather this city has seen in years, nurses at NYP showed this city that they won’t make any compromises to patient care,” NYSNA president Nancy Hagans said early Friday. “They stood in the cold, snow, ice and wind, along with their union siblings, fighting back management’s attempts to cut corners on care and secured contracts that improve enforceable safe staffing ratios, improve protections from workplace violence, and maintain health benefits with no additional out-of-pocket costs for frontline nurses.”

“The wins of our private sector nurses will improve care for patients, and their perseverance and endurance have shown people worldwide the power of NYSNA nurses,” Hagans said.

New York Presbyterian and NYSNA returned to the bargaining table on Thursday.

“We are pleased to have reached a tentative settlement with NYSNA, through the mediator, that reflects our tremendous respect for our nurses,” New York Presbyterian said in a statement.

Nurses at all three hospital systems have complained they are often assigned too many patients for one nurse to take care of safely.